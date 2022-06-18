Skip to main content

Rams Matthew Stafford Sells Hidden Hills Home For $21 Million

Matthew Stafford... Real estate mogul?

Matthew Stafford has has a busy 2022. 

He just months removed from winning his first Super Bowl, and weeks away from earning a three-year, $135 million extension

Oh, and he’s also using his newfound riches by diving deeper into the LA lifestyle with one of music’s biggest stars.

When Stafford first moved to LA, he purchased a home in the Hidden Hills area for $19.6 million.

Now, less than a year later, Stafford is selling that house for a whopping $21 million, earning himself a $1.4 million profit.

Earlier this spring the Wall Street Journal reported that Stafford had also purchased "neighboring houses" in Los Angeles for $11 million from hip-hop sensation Drake, also known by his legal name, Aubrey Drake Graham. The price was "significantly" higher than the $7.4 million asking price that Drake placed on the homes, per the report.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_5559310
Play

Legendary RB Eric Dickerson Reveals 'Only Regret' Of Rams Career

Dickerson recently spoke on the Pivot Podcast about his one regret from his career.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
20 hours ago
ringgg 22
Play

Ring Me! Stephen Curry Takes Inspiration from Rams' Aaron Donald, Wins 4th Warriors Title

Curry's mid-game "ring me" celebration gave Rams fans flashbacks to Donald's Super Bowl-sealing play in February

By Zach DimmittJun 17, 2022
Jun 17, 2022
donald brady
Play

Tom Brady: 'I Should've Retired' - Rams' Aaron Donald Workout Reaction

Both future Hall-of-Famers are set to return this season after flirting with retirement.

By Zach DimmittJun 16, 2022
Jun 16, 2022

The homes were also located in the Hidden Hills area, a gated neighborhood famous for housing an abundance of celebrities and professional athletes -- including Aaron Donald and Sean McVay. 

The two houses were part of a trio that Drake was putting up for sale.

Following his extension, Stafford is clearly looking to get comfortable with his family in the LA area for the foreseeable future. He's now one of the many famous faces for the Rams and will be vital if the team wants a chance at repeat titles next season.

Last season, Stafford threw for the league's third-most passing yards (4,886), the second-most touchdowns (41), and tied his own career-high for single-season completion percentage (67.2 percent).

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_5559310
News

Legendary RB Eric Dickerson Reveals 'Only Regret' Of Rams Career

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
ringgg 22
News

Ring Me! Stephen Curry Takes Inspiration from Rams' Aaron Donald, Wins 4th Warriors Title

By Zach DimmittJun 17, 2022
donald brady
News

Tom Brady: 'I Should've Retired' - Rams' Aaron Donald Workout Reaction

By Zach DimmittJun 16, 2022
kupp stafford
News

Fantasy Football Rankings: Rams Players Everywhere

By Arnav SharmaJun 16, 2022
Rams - Trio
News

Three's (Elite) Company: Rams Trio Appears In Top 100

By Geoff MagliochettiJun 16, 2022
USATSI_17168652 (1)
News

PFF 2022 Offensive Line Rankings: Where do Rams Fall?

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 16, 2022
USATSI_14794165
News

WATCH: Rams DL Coach Eric Henderson Gives Passionate Speech to South Carolina Football

By Matt GalatzanJun 16, 2022
USATSI_18535781
News

Von Miller Wasn't Ready to 'Ride Off Into the Sunset' With Rams

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 15, 2022