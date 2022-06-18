Rams Matthew Stafford Sells Hidden Hills Home For $21 Million

Matthew Stafford has has a busy 2022.

He just months removed from winning his first Super Bowl, and weeks away from earning a three-year, $135 million extension.

Oh, and he’s also using his newfound riches by diving deeper into the LA lifestyle with one of music’s biggest stars.

When Stafford first moved to LA, he purchased a home in the Hidden Hills area for $19.6 million.

Now, less than a year later, Stafford is selling that house for a whopping $21 million, earning himself a $1.4 million profit.

Earlier this spring the Wall Street Journal reported that Stafford had also purchased "neighboring houses" in Los Angeles for $11 million from hip-hop sensation Drake, also known by his legal name, Aubrey Drake Graham. The price was "significantly" higher than the $7.4 million asking price that Drake placed on the homes, per the report.

The homes were also located in the Hidden Hills area, a gated neighborhood famous for housing an abundance of celebrities and professional athletes -- including Aaron Donald and Sean McVay.

The two houses were part of a trio that Drake was putting up for sale.

Following his extension, Stafford is clearly looking to get comfortable with his family in the LA area for the foreseeable future. He's now one of the many famous faces for the Rams and will be vital if the team wants a chance at repeat titles next season.

Last season, Stafford threw for the league's third-most passing yards (4,886), the second-most touchdowns (41), and tied his own career-high for single-season completion percentage (67.2 percent).

