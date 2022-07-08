Matthew Stafford's Understanding of Rams Offense Has Taken Major Strides

Rams QB Matthew Stafford says his understanding of the Rams offense has grown tremendously since 2021

Coming off of a Super Bowl win and one of the most productive seasons of his 13-year career, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has very little left to prove to the NFL world.

During the run to the Lombardi Trophy, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, leading the Rams to a 12-5 record, with playoff wins over Kyler Murray, Tom Brady, and Joe Burrow along the way.

However, according to Stafford himself, his understanding of Sean McVay's offense could have been better.

And heading into 2022, he feels much more confident about what both he, and the Rams have the potential to do.

“At this point of the year last season, I think to myself what I knew about this team and offense, and it’s just so small in comparison to what I feel like I know and understand now," Stafford said in the first episode of Rams youtube production Behind the Grind. "So that gives me great comfort in the fact that we can go above and beyond what we did last year."

On top of his new grasp of the system and his team, the Rams captain will also have the luxury of a new weapon on the offensive side of the ball, in former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson.

Not to mention a much improved defensive unit, that welcomes back Aaron Donald, and also signed one of the NFL's best linebackers, Bobby Wagner at a position of weakness.

Still, Stafford also knows that repeating as champions will not be easy, and that the Rams are now the No. 1 target in the NFL heading into 2022.

“Going into Year 2, we obviously know we’ll have a target on our back considering what we accomplished as a team last year," Stafford said. "But excited about the opportunity, really.