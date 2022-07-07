Skip to main content

Greatest Show on Turf 2.0? Where Rams Rank Among NFL Offenses

The Los Angeles Rams will look to defend their Super Bowl title this season on the back of their dominant QB-WR duo of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

After a spectacular season offensively, Yardbarker has ranked the Rams offense as the sixth most explosive in the NFL going into this season.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was just 17 yards shy of Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yard record in 2021. With 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, Kupp won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award without much contest.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was third in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns as he and Kupp seemed unstoppable all season long. The Rams had the eighth-best scoring offense in the NFL last season and the fifth-best passing yards per game mark. 

The Rams also signed wide receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, adding even more weapons to the arsenal.

Stafford has already been impressed with Robinson since he's arrived in "The City of Angels".

"I've been very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense, his role in our offense," Stafford stated early last month, via the team's official website. "It's really productive growth for him in our offense."

First-year offensive coordinator for the Rams, Liam Coen, cites Robinson's similarities to Kupp.

"He can run a lot of routes that Cooper can, you know -- some of those option routes and choice routes and things that we asked Cooper to do -- because he just has an unbelievable ability to play underneath, himself," Coen states.

The one area the Rams' offense could improve from last season is the running game. Los Angeles was bottom 10 last season in rushing yards per game. However, the starting running back for Los Angeles, Cam Akers, missed all but one regular-season game last season due to a torn Achilles. 

With the offensive unit primarily intact, Robinson added into the mix, and Akers fully healthy, the Rams should have another highly productive year on the offensive side of the ball.

Yardbarker's Offensive Ranking: 6

Our Offensive Ranking: 3

