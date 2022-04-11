Rams Fill Needs, Add Offensive Depth in ESPN 7-Round Mock Draft

LA won't be selecting until the second-to-last pick of the third round

A Super Bowl win in February along with a flurry of major offseason additions and returns has the Los Angeles Rams riding high headed deeper into spring.

But despite not having their first draft selection until the second-to-last pick of the third round at No. 104, the Rams and general manager Les Snead aren't content with their successes. A few under-the-radar options should be available for LA when the third round begins on April 29.

ESPN released a new seven-round mock draft on Monday for all 32 teams and has the Rams making some interesting selections.

Six offensive picks with one apiece for defense and special teams fill the board for LA, leaving room to wonder about how the team will address a lack of depth in the secondary after losing cornerback Darious Williams in free agency.

gomocs.com Pick No. 104: Cole Strange - interior offensive lineman, UT-Chattanooga The Rams play it safe with their first selection, getting some much-needed offensive line help. Acquiring a player of Cole Strange's talent and versatility in the third round would be a steal for LA. Listed as a guard and a center, he could help fill the void left by Austin Corbett in the interior of the line while providing important depth. Strange was No. 6 on PFF's interior offensive lineman rankings and wowed during the combine with a 5.03 40-yard dash, which ranked in the 90th percentile for offensive lineman. 247Sports Pick No. 142: Alec Lindstrom - interior offensive lineman, Boston College Like Strange, Alec Lindstrom can be shifted along the interior as well. He was a Preseason All-ACC selection this past season and lived up to the expectation, earning All-ACC First-Team honors by the end of the year. Lindstrom lined up mostly at center last season and brought unrivaled durability, playing all 785 offensive snaps for the Golden Eagles. The Rams could get great value out of this fourth-round pick. Coastal Carolina athletics Pick No. 175: Jeffrey Gunter - defensive end, Coastal Carolina Jeffrey Gunter played at EDGE for a Coastal Carolina team that went 22-3 over the past two seasons and was consistently ranked in the AP Top 25. He had 17 sacks, 169 tackles, nine forced fumbles, and four passes defended in four collegiate seasons. Gunter certainly wouldn't bring Von Miller-like value on the edge of the defensive line as a rookie, but could provide athletic depth at the position.

Pick No. 212: Jack Coan - quarterback, Notre Dame

The Rams don't necessarily need to select a quarterback in the draft with John Wolford already set as Matthew Stafford's backup, but drafting Jack Coan out of Notre Dame could provide future investment. Can had a solid year with the Irish, but used an outstanding performance in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State as final tape for scouts to look at. He threw for 509 yards, five touchdowns, and one pick in the 37-35 loss. Gerry Broome, AP Photo Pick No. 213: Ty Chandler - running back, North Carolina The mock then has the Rams selecting a offensive player for the second-consecutive pick with Ty Chandler from UNC. An experienced running back who played his first four seasons at Tennessee, Chandler rushed for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He could fill in as LA's third back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. should Sony Michel elect to sign elsewhere, but the Rams would be better off selecting a defensive player at this spot. Matthew O'Haren, USA Today Pick No. 219: Jordan Stout - punter, Penn State It's unlikely the Rams select a punter at all after inking former Giants punter Riley Dixon to a deal last Tuesday, but maybe Snead thinks he can find a Johnny Hekker-like gem in Penn State's Jordan Stout late in the draft. Not just a punter, Stout made three field goals of 50 yards or more during his time with the Nittany Lions. There's some potential for Stout to be in line for kickoff duties as well should LA select him.

Pick No. 239: Isaiah Weston - wide receiver, Northern Iowa

LA already has its boom-or-bust receiving deep threat in Van Jefferson, but it wouldn't hurt to add another with Isaiah Weston of Northern Iowa. In each of his three collegiate seasons, Weston averaged at least 20 yards per catch and had three 60-yard receptions last season, proving he can produce chuck plays at a consistent rate.

Pick No. 254: Armani Rogers - tight end, Ohio

Rams starting tight end Tyler Higbee was unable to play in the Super Bowl, while Kendall Blanton was active but barely saw action. This paved the way for third-stringer Brycen Hopkins to produce four grabs for 47 yards in the big game.

With that being said, LA doesn't have any dying need for a tight end, especially one like Ohio's Armani Rogers, whose collegiate experience with the position is limited. Rogers served as the Bobcats' primary rusher on the goal line as a QB last season and even recorded the NCAA record for touchdown run by QB with a 99-yard scamper in October. His athleticism could provide value late in the draft, but the Rams appear set at tight end.

