NFC West Mock: Rams Select Central Michigan OT Luke Goedeke - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide.

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, RamsDigest.com will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide.

APR 9: RAMS PICK LT LUKE GOEDEKE IN PFF'S NFC WEST MOCK

Los Angeles doesn't have many concerns heading into the 2022 season, but the offensive line could certainly be considered one of them. The departure of Andrew Whitworth on the left side of the line leaves a void, while offensive lineman Austin Corbett elected to sign with the Carolina Panthers. 

But PFF released its NFC West three-round mock draft on Friday and has the Rams using their only pick in the first three rounds to select Central Michigan offensive tackle Luke Goedeke at pick No. 104. 

PFF gave the pick a B rating and provided insight on Goedeke, who could find himself getting some significant reps as a rookie should he end up in LA: 

Goedeke is overshadowed by his teammate Bernhard Raimann, who has the physical traits to be a first-round pick. Goedeke isn’t that, but he’s a legitimate run blocker, placing in the 97th percentile in run-blocking grade on zone runs, 98th percentile in negatively-graded plays as a run blocker and 99th percentile in run-blocking grade on gap runs. He needs some refinement in pass protection but for a third round pick, he’s a solid player.

Goedeke played four seasons at Central Michigan and was a key component to the Chippewas 9-4 record this season, the program's most since 2009 (12 wins). After a productive final season on campus, he'll likely see his name called at some point during the draft. The Rams seem like a team that could make that happen. 

APR 8: RAMS INTERESTED IN USC WR K.D. DIXON

The Rams don't have their first selection in this year's draft until pick No. 104, but are reportedly interested in taking a receiver. 

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Los Angeles is showing interest in former USC Trojan receiver K.D. Dixon. 

Dixon ended his career with the Trojans, but was a consistent presence on the outside for the Colorado Buffaloes in the four seasons prior. The Pac 12 journeyman had 104 catches for 1,250 yards and seven scores for the Buffs before transferring to USC for his final year of eligibility last season, where he had just three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. 

Dixon ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at USC's pro day on March 23, proving his straight-line speed can be used as a weapon at the next level. 

Considering the Rams current talent at receiver, it's highly unlikely that general manager Les Snead uses the team's first draft selection on a speedy pass-catcher like Dixon. 

Still, LA could elect to use Dixon as a plug-and-play receiver that can be used for end arounds, misdirection, or go-routes down the field. There's also potential for him to be used on special teams as well. With all the defensive attention on Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, there's room for Dixon to have a few big plays in LA's offense. 

