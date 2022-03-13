Skip to main content

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Fires Back at Von Miller Recruiters

Miller, like OBJ, is currently a free agent. Both have been subject to the Rams organization suggesting they want them to return; "Run it back,'' and all of that.

Odell Beckham Jr. is in a sense trying to take charge of the Los Angeles Rams' NFL free agency recruiting battles ... even though he himself is not actually signed to play with the Rams in 2022.

At least not yet.

Nor is Von Miller signed on for another year with the defending Super Bowl champs.

At least not yet.

Ex-Denver Broncos safety Su’a Cravens posted a tweet this week calling on his old Denver team to bring back All-Pro linebacker Von Miller, who of course starred with the Broncos (and was even a Super Bowl MVP) before being traded to the Rams last season. ... on the way to another Super Bowl appearance for Miller.

And Beckham seems like he's half-way back to being with the Rams, as he playfully fired back at Cravens by tweeting, “Sorry, big dawg….. y’all can’t have em back.”

The two then traded greetings and jokes and well-wishes.

Miller, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Broncos and was named MVP of their Super Bowl victory in 2015, has been linked to Denver this offseason. Miller himself has hinted at the idea, though he most recently said he is planning to give the Rams the first shot at recruiting him.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Beckham Jr. needs to go through injury rehab as part of his offseason, and is also in the news because of his controversial involvement in an investigation into improprieties in his dealings with the LSU football program, in which he once starred.

