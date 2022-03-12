Skip to main content

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Named in Allegations at LSU

Beckham Jr, the long-time and controversial NFL star who this year signed with the Rams and contributed to their Super Bowl season, infamously was seen handing out cash to Tigers players.

An investigation into LSU athletics has Odell Beckham Jr., the Los Angeles Rams receiver, in the news.

After the Tigers chose to part ways with basketball coach Will Wade amid allegations involving “significant misconduct,'' more details arose from the investigation.

odell-beckham-lsu-players-cash
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Per SI's Ross Dellenger, “The football portion of NCAA’s investigation into LSU was in the final stages of completion .. and then this happened: Odell Beckham handed out about $2,000 worth of Benjamins on the Superdome field after the team won the national title.”

Dellenger says the NCAA then "reopened the football investigation.''

Here is a key Dellenger tweet on the subject:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17681361
Play

WATCH: Rams Post 'Thank You' To Fans After Super Bowl Season

LA continues to soak in its Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati Bengals

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Violation of Trust: Rams' Aaron Donald Bothered by Retirement Leak

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald was surprised by Rodney Harrison's comments on his potential retirement.

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams' QB Stafford Was 'Willing' to Play for Colts

The Rams won a Super Bowl with Stafford leading the way under center. How close was he to being a Colt?

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Beckham Jr, the long-time and controversial NFL star who this year signed with the Rams and contributed to their Super Bowl season, infamously was seen handing out cash to Tigers players at the conclusion of their 15-0 title season.

It was bad optics for an NCAA struggling to maintain its claim as "amateur athletics'' featuring "student-athetes.'' And of course, it was in violation of NCAA rules.

Additionally, the three-time Pro Bowler Beckham Jr. allegedly handed out even more cash to LSU athletes at a party following the game, the investigation found.

The LSU program now finds itself under the microscope due to these assorted findings, as the NCAA, via its "Notice of Allegations,'' is examining and uncovering enough concerns at LSU in regard to its alleged transgressions over the past half decade.

Beckham Jr. is rehabbing following an offseason surgery but as he enters NFL free agency continues to be on the Rams' wish list, with the hope of bringing him back to the roster.

USATSI_17681361
News

WATCH: Rams Post 'Thank You' To Fans After Super Bowl Season

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Violation of Trust: Rams' Aaron Donald Bothered by Retirement Leak

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' QB Stafford Was 'Willing' to Play for Colts

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
USATSI_17362429
News

Rams Free Agency Focus? 'Run it Back' in 2022

By Matt GalatzanMar 11, 2022
USATSI_15206865
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Chargers Trade For Chicago Bears Linebacker Khalil Mack

By Ram Digest StaffMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17692940
News

RFA LB Troy Reeder Not Tendered By Rams

By Matt GalatzanMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17445046
News

Report: Rams Interested In Signing All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

By Cole ThompsonMar 10, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Nobody on the Planet' Like Aaron Donald, Says Rams OT Andrew Whitworth

By Zach DimmittMar 9, 2022