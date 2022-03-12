Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Named in Allegations at LSU

Beckham Jr, the long-time and controversial NFL star who this year signed with the Rams and contributed to their Super Bowl season, infamously was seen handing out cash to Tigers players.

An investigation into LSU athletics has Odell Beckham Jr., the Los Angeles Rams receiver, in the news.

After the Tigers chose to part ways with basketball coach Will Wade amid allegations involving “significant misconduct,'' more details arose from the investigation.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Per SI's Ross Dellenger, “The football portion of NCAA’s investigation into LSU was in the final stages of completion .. and then this happened: Odell Beckham handed out about $2,000 worth of Benjamins on the Superdome field after the team won the national title.”

Dellenger says the NCAA then "reopened the football investigation.''

Here is a key Dellenger tweet on the subject:

Beckham Jr, the long-time and controversial NFL star who this year signed with the Rams and contributed to their Super Bowl season, infamously was seen handing out cash to Tigers players at the conclusion of their 15-0 title season.

It was bad optics for an NCAA struggling to maintain its claim as "amateur athletics'' featuring "student-athetes.'' And of course, it was in violation of NCAA rules.

Additionally, the three-time Pro Bowler Beckham Jr. allegedly handed out even more cash to LSU athletes at a party following the game, the investigation found.

The LSU program now finds itself under the microscope due to these assorted findings, as the NCAA, via its "Notice of Allegations,'' is examining and uncovering enough concerns at LSU in regard to its alleged transgressions over the past half decade.

Beckham Jr. is rehabbing following an offseason surgery but as he enters NFL free agency continues to be on the Rams' wish list, with the hope of bringing him back to the roster.