Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.: Destined to Join Jarvis Landry, Sign with Saints?

Will OBJ be back in Louisiana with a New Orleans Saints team that is building via The Buddy System?

The New Orleans Saints seem to be assembling an LSU grad-school varsity lineup with their recent big-name signings, one on defense and one on offense.

And now comes an idea driven in part by those deals and maybe in part by some silliness ...

New Orleans signed veteran wideout Jarvis Landry this week to a one-year deal. They also recently signed defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu is a Louisiana native who played at LSU.

Landry is a Louisiana native who played at LSU.

Odell Beckham Jr. is a Louisiana native who played at LSU.

Connect the dots?

jarvis l obj

Landry and OBJ

beli odell

Belichick and OBJ

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OBJ hurt

Beckham has been close friends with Landry since their time at LSU. In 2019, they reunited on the Cleveland Browns, and they remain tight today. In fact, OBJ's social-media post this week poked some fun at their relationship, suggesting Beckham has a Kermit-like feeling as he misses his pal.

Unfortunately for Beckham, the fact he suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams has meant there is no large demand for him right now.

A deal involving Beckham does not seem imminent. The Rams say they want him back, and he's said the same thing. There is smart speculation about a connection with the New England Patriots. And it's an open NFL secret that his family would love to see him in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.

Beckham will be back at some time in the 2022 season. That will answer one question. Another question: Will be also be back in Louisiana with a New Orleans Saints team that is building via The Buddy System?

