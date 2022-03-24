Rams Odell Beckham Jr. Might Sign With Deshaun Watson's Browns?

But wait ... speaking of the word "back'' ... what about OBJ going "back'' to the Cleveland Browns?

Odell Beckham Jr. is wanted back.

In Los Angeles.

And in Cleveland?

The NFL free agency frenzy is well underway with some unexpected signings all around the league. But in Los Angeles, the Rams are focused on one thing - Running it back.

But one of the key pieces to the Rams' Super Bowl puzzle remains a free agent, although it appears the team would like to have him back.

Odell Beckham Jr.

“He’s someone that we definitely want back,” Rams general manager Les Snead said. “A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of [the Rams].”

This week, a fan on Twitter urged Beckham to return to the Browns, the team he left via a demonstration of unhappiness, freeing him to join the Super Bowl Rams. Beckham, an unrestricted free agent, replied “Lol that’s an interesting one.”

But there's more: A source told Cleveland.com that Beckham "is open to the possibility because he loved his teammates and Browns fans, and only left when things reached the point of no return with Baker Mayfield.''

Oh, and the new Cleveland presence of three-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson might be a mind-changer, too.

Football fans will remember that Beckham Jr. was injured in the second quarter of the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals, tearing his ACL in his left knee for the second year in a row. That means in a best-case scenario, the 29-year old would not be available until late in the regular season.

Beckham Jr. was released by the Browns in November and the Rams signed him for their "all-in" Super Bowl run. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns over eight games and added another 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles traded wideout Robert Woods - who is also recovering from an ACL injury - to the Tennessee Titans, and signed Allen Robinson to a three-year deal. Still in the wide receiver room are Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

That wide receiver room is crowded, but the Rams seem to want to find a spot for Beckham Jr., especially if they're truly interested in running it back. And Beckham? He seems open to all versions of the word "back.''