Rams WR Van Jefferson: Breakout Candidate or Trade Bait?

Van Jefferson has done everything the Rams have asked him to do. Is his NFL future in L.A. or elsewhere?

Van Jefferson's route to Los Angeles came through the 2020 NFL Draft when he was selected as the 57th overall by the pick by the Rams from the University of Florida.

 Since then, the wide receiver room has been crowded while the Rams worked to get wideouts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods the majority of the passes.

The third wide receiver spot has been held by Josh Reynolds in 2020 and DeSean Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. in 2021. During that time, Jefferson has simply gone out and performed when he was asked to.

In 2020 when Kupp went down with an injury, Jefferson stepped in and caught six passes for 47 yards against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

In 2021 when the Rams were looking for a deep threat, Jefferson came in and caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns, watching his yards per catch increase from 11.2 to 16.0 with new quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball.

In both seasons we know he was most likely the third option at best during the quarterback's progression, but his ability to adapt to the situation at hand for the team proved to be valuable. All that in just two NFL seasons.

Will he continue to further develop in 2022 with the Rams? Even after Los Angeles traded Woods to the Titans, that wide receiver room looks packed right now - especially if Beckham Jr. returns - and Jefferson could be the odd man out even though he's done plenty to make a point to stay.

With the departure of Woods and the acquisition of Allen Robinson, Jefferson should still be considered third on the depth chart. 

If the Rams attempted to trade Jefferson, the incoming haul would not be significant. What Jefferson has done for the Rams over the past two seasons is invaluable - to the Rams. It means nothing to another team right now. 

His value with the Rams is much higher than anywhere else he could land, and therefore, L.A. would be hard-pressed to get anything of value in return, including draft picks. Consider Woods just went to the Titans for a sixth-round draft pick

The biggest case is for Jefferson to remain with the Rams and continue to develop. Even if Beckham is resigned, there will be room for Jefferson to play in special situations as the team's deep threat, and as an insurance policy should one of the other starters get injured.

The Rams seem focused on "running it back" for 2022, and Jefferson could be an integral part of a potential second consecutive Super Bowl title.

