First Look At New WR Allen Robinson In Rams Uniform

Robinson has worn three different numbers dating back to his days at Penn State

After a four-year career in Chicago, former Bears receiver Allen Robinson II is onto new beginnings after signing with the Los Angeles Rams Thursday in a three-year deal worth $46.5 million.

To make the fresh start official, the 28-year-old is changing his jersey number to No. 1. The Rams posted a picture Monday of Robinson in his new threads.

Robinson's number swap marks the fourth time he's done so since his collegiate days at Penn State, where he wore No. 8 for the Nittany Lions. A four-year career in Jacksonville saw the receiver wear No. 15 before switching to 12 with the Bears.

A down year in a poor Chicago offense last season raised questions about Robinson's ability to remain an elite receiving threat. He spoke to the media on Monday on why he’s ready for a bounce-back shot in LA.

"I wanted to step into an environment where I can be the best I can be," Robinson said. "They're coming off a Super Bowl, and I haven't yet won a Super Bowl. To be around a group of guys who have done that is only going to make me better and push me."

Robinson had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2021. Aside from missing nearly all of 2017 with an ACL injury, Robinson recorded career-lows of 38 catches, 410 yards, and one touchdown with the Bears this season. Chicago threw for the third-fewest passing yards per game (188.6).

Now with a new team and a new jersey number, Robinson will be aiming for his fourth-career 1,000-yard season.

