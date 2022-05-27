Top 3 Rams: Does QB Matthew Stafford Make The Cut?

PFF revealed its list for the three-best players for all 32 teams and included the usual suspects for the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams sported some of the league's biggest names this past season. Even the most casual of NFL fans recognized the names of Rams like Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr., Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey. The offseason addition of former Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner only adds to the list.

All are stars in their own right. But only three can reign supreme as being the three-best players on the roster.

PFF revealed its ranking Wednesday for the top three Rams headed into the 2022-2023 season. In order, here's who was listed as LA's selection:

-Aaron Donald

-Jalen Ramsey

-Cooper Kupp

Not too much of a surprise here, though one could make the argument for Stafford to be on this list since he's the one throwing to Kupp.

But the undeniable defensive impact of Donald and Ramsey makes them unmovable from this spot. And removing Kupp, the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP, just wouldn't make sense either.

Here's what PFF had to say about the trio:

The three players above were the three best players at their respective positions over the course of last season, and that’s a big reason why the Rams were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year. No player graded higher than Donald on the interior defensive line; no player graded out higher than Ramsey at cornerback; and no wide receiver earned a higher overall grade than Kupp. Not much more needs to justify their places on this list than that.

Kupp just had one of the best individual seasons in league history. The 2017 third-round pick out of Eastern Washington led the league in catches (145) receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) while averaging 13.4 yards per catch. The receptions and yard totals were both good for second all-time in a single season.

Donald made the game-winning play on fourth down in the Super Bowl this past February with a take-down of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was also named to his eighth Pro Bowl and seventh All-Pro First-Team this past season.

And the Rams need Ramsey more than ever this season. The cornerback is set to matchup with 10 elite receivers on LA's title-defense run, six of who were in the top 16 for most receiving yards this past season.

Aside from Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who missed all of last season due to an ongoing ankle injury, all other nine wideouts had elite production when on the field in 2021-2022.

Former Packer and new Raiders receiver Davante Adams was third in the league with 1,553 receiving yards, followed by 49ers star Deebo Samuel (fifth, 1,405), Buffalo's Stefon Diggs (eighth, 1,225), Carolina's D.J Moore (11th, 1,157), LA Chargers' Keenan Allen (13th, 1,138), and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb (16th, 1,102).

The league has its eyes set on LA this season, but the plentiful star power should keep the Rams in steady contention for another Super Bowl.

