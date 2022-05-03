Post-Draft Betting Odds: Are the Rams Being Disrespected?

Despite being defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams are still not NFC favorites per Las Vegas.

With an offseason filled with notable signings such as former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson and perennial All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are still undeniable championship contenders.

@RobRobGraphics Bobby Wagner AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Allen Robinson Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matt Stafford

However, according to the latest odds at the WynnBET Sportsbook, the Rams aren't even the favorite to represent the NFC, much less win the Super Bowl. Per the book's latest odds, Los Angeles has +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, coming in second in the NFC behind the 2020 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and tied for fourth overall in the league.

While it is certainly no surprise that the Buccaneers are considered legitimate championship contenders as well, it's debatable whether they are a stronger team than the Rams. This was especially apparent in the recent 2021 NFC Divisional Round.

For most of the game, Los Angeles' firey offense and smothering defense proved too much for Tampa Bay. Led by wide receiver Cooper Kupp's 9 receptions, 183 yards, and 1 touchdown, Los Angeles was able to outlast Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's late-game heroics.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp Jalen Ramsey Troy Hill

Despite losing outside linebacker Von Miller, the 2022 Rams roster is arguably far better than it was during the divisional round matchup against Tampa Bay.

Offensively, Robinson adds an upgrade to an already stacked wide receiver corps. For his entire career, Robinson has performed with multiple thousand-yard seasons despite subpar surrounding quarterback play; having Matt Stafford throwing him the ball with Kupp drawing defensive attention away should allow the Los Angeles aerial attack to hit a new gear.

Defensively, the acquisition of Wagner provides a stable nucleus against the run game as well as a vocal and cerebral leader on the field. Since Luke Kuechly, Wagner has been the best middle linebacker in football. Peripheral acquisitions have also improved an already fantastic secondary. The recent signing of cornerback Troy Hill offers a solid option across the field from perennial All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

In some ways the Rams -- yes, the Super Bowl champion Rams -- are somehow still being underrated. Los Angeles is a far better team on paper than it was a year ago... and while the odds may not reflect that now, they very well may in the near future.