'I'm Not Trying To Beat Anybody': Rams WR Cooper Kupp Talks Contract Extension
Before Cooper Kupp takes the field in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are going to do everything in their power to sign him to a new extension. With only two years left on his current deal, the Rams have to get ahead of the curve.
The receiver market this past offseason has been one to remember. Some of the game's best have been shipped elsewhere in return for a massive overhaul of draft selections in the near future. Those who conducted the trade also handed out lucrative contract extensions that now will have star receivers under wraps for the next five-plus seasons.
Kupp, who took home Offensive Player of the Year and the triple crown in all receiving categories, isn't surprised by the moves made in the offseason by those looking to contend. He also isn't looking toward a new deal that could make him the highest-paid pass-catcher, but rather one that works for all parties.
"I don't think that's the approach that I take," Kupp told reporters Tuesday about resetting the market. "There's a place you want to be. There's a place that I think is fair.
"I'm not trying to beat anybody. I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else."
It would be one thing to say that Kupp isn't deserving of becoming the highest-paid player at his position if the 2021 season was his lone breakout campaign. Since being drafted out of Eastern Washington in 2017, he's been a consistent target for the Rams' offense, regardless of the quarterback or offensive personnel.
In five seasons, Kupp has surpassed the 1,000-yard marker twice while falling a mere 26 yards short of a three-peat in 2020. He's finished the last three seasons with over 90 receptions and scored at least three touchdowns each year.
Kupp, who is set to make $15.75 million, doesn't even rank inside the top 15 receivers in terms of annual salary. Several players, including names such as Jacksonville Jaguars Christian Kirk ($18 million), Houston Texans Brandin Cooks ($19.8 million) and Carolina Panthers DJ Moore ($20.2 million) all will make more next season than the league's leading receiver from last fall.
If Los Angeles hopes to make Kupp the highest-paid receiver, its going to have to meet a lucrative price. After trading away their first- and second-round pick, the Las Vegas Raiders gave former Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams a new five-year extension with an annual salary of $28 million.
Less than a week later, Miami Dolphins traded five future picks for Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill, and agreed to terms on a new five-year deal worth roughly $30 million a season.
The Arizona Cardinals also have swung big in the past, adding DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans and offering his an annual salary of $27.5 million.
Move such as these are not uncommon by those looking to be a part of a contender.
Keep in mind that when Tom Brady agreed to terms on a new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he made sure the contract was flexible for the franchise to still add in prime talent that would keep Tampa Bay in contention.
Kupp likely won't take a hometown discount, but he also isn't looking to break the bank in terms of a new salary. Somewhere in middle of being a top 10-paid target while also spreading the wealth around is where he likely hopes to be.
It's also a spot where Rams general manager Les Snead would also be on board. So long as the consistency is there, the payment would fit the bill.
"The goal is to come back a better football player," Kupp said. "I can't do the same thing I did the year before, and I don't want to do the same thing. I want to find the things that worked for me the year before, do those things and do them better."
