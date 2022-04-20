'I'm Not Trying To Beat Anybody': Rams WR Cooper Kupp Talks Contract Extension

Cooper Kupp isn't looking to become the next Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams in terms on contract extensions

Before Cooper Kupp takes the field in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are going to do everything in their power to sign him to a new extension. With only two years left on his current deal, the Rams have to get ahead of the curve.

The receiver market this past offseason has been one to remember. Some of the game's best have been shipped elsewhere in return for a massive overhaul of draft selections in the near future. Those who conducted the trade also handed out lucrative contract extensions that now will have star receivers under wraps for the next five-plus seasons.

Kupp, who took home Offensive Player of the Year and the triple crown in all receiving categories, isn't surprised by the moves made in the offseason by those looking to contend. He also isn't looking toward a new deal that could make him the highest-paid pass-catcher, but rather one that works for all parties.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports "I don't think that's the approach that I take," Kupp told reporters Tuesday about resetting the market. "There's a place you want to be. There's a place that I think is fair. "I'm not trying to beat anybody. I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else." It would be one thing to say that Kupp isn't deserving of becoming the highest-paid player at his position if the 2021 season was his lone breakout campaign. Since being drafted out of Eastern Washington in 2017, he's been a consistent target for the Rams' offense, regardless of the quarterback or offensive personnel. Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports In five seasons, Kupp has surpassed the 1,000-yard marker twice while falling a mere 26 yards short of a three-peat in 2020. He's finished the last three seasons with over 90 receptions and scored at least three touchdowns each year. Kupp, who is set to make $15.75 million, doesn't even rank inside the top 15 receivers in terms of annual salary. Several players, including names such as Jacksonville Jaguars Christian Kirk ($18 million), Houston Texans Brandin Cooks ($19.8 million) and Carolina Panthers DJ Moore ($20.2 million) all will make more next season than the league's leading receiver from last fall. If Los Angeles hopes to make Kupp the highest-paid receiver, its going to have to meet a lucrative price. After trading away their first- and second-round pick, the Las Vegas Raiders gave former Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams a new five-year extension with an annual salary of $28 million. Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp

Less than a week later, Miami Dolphins traded five future picks for Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill, and agreed to terms on a new five-year deal worth roughly $30 million a season.

The Arizona Cardinals also have swung big in the past, adding DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans and offering his an annual salary of $27.5 million.

Move such as these are not uncommon by those looking to be a part of a contender.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Keep in mind that when Tom Brady agreed to terms on a new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he made sure the contract was flexible for the franchise to still add in prime talent that would keep Tampa Bay in contention. Kupp likely won't take a hometown discount, but he also isn't looking to break the bank in terms of a new salary. Somewhere in middle of being a top 10-paid target while also spreading the wealth around is where he likely hopes to be. Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports It's also a spot where Rams general manager Les Snead would also be on board. So long as the consistency is there, the payment would fit the bill. "The goal is to come back a better football player," Kupp said. "I can't do the same thing I did the year before, and I don't want to do the same thing. I want to find the things that worked for me the year before, do those things and do them better." Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765 Cooper Kupp

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.