Skip to main content

Bobby Wagner: How Facing Rams 'Like Playing Chess'

Wagner recently discussed what it was like playing the Rams

Sean McVay is widely considered to be one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, as he consistently has the Rams near the top of several offensive stats lists. 

While some will argue he has it easy with the weapons he has to work with in his offensive system, that is simplifying things to a degree that diminishes what McVay brings. 

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford (9) and Van Jefferson (12) after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, having a receiver like Cooper Kupp or a quarterback like Matthew Stafford makes life easier for McVay, but he still has to draw up plays and schemes that enable the talented offensive players on the team to succeed. 

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

As a testament to this, newly signed linebacker Bobby Wagner was recently on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed his preparation in the weeks before the Seahawks played the Rams.

"There was one particular game where I was playing the Rams, whenever they motioned the running back out, I knew they weren’t throwing them the ball. And I kind of didn’t really play it because I knew they weren’t going there," Wagner said. 

"So the next time we played them, I knew they saw that. So I was like, ‘All right, they’re gonna run a running back screen at some point.’ So that kind of chess moves where it may not happen this game, but it will happen the next game. I remember it, I know they’ve seen it. I’m like, knowing them, I know they’ve seen that."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rams - Erik Ezukanma
Play

Rams Prospect? Patrick Mahomes Gives Advice to NFL Draft 'Sleeper' WR

Erik Ezukanma is a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving in all three seasons.

By Bri Amaranthus5 hours ago
5 hours ago
FB21_Cook_Vandy
Play

Rams to Visit with Georgia Star RB

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide.

By Ram Digest StaffApr 24, 2022
Apr 24, 2022
42e21b1757404ea1bf5b639d04071084
Play

Rams QB Stafford In Attendance For Historic MLB Moment

Stafford returned to Detroit to witness the historic event

By Timm HammApr 24, 2022
Apr 24, 2022
wagner

Bobby Wagner

USATSI_17445055

Bobby Wagner

USATSI_17072476

Bobby Wagner

Now, Wagner will no longer have to play mental chess with McVay and the Rams' offensive staff. This offseason Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million deal to join a talented Rams defense looking to lead the team to a second straight Super Bowl win. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Rams - Erik Ezukanma
News

Rams Prospect? Patrick Mahomes Gives Advice to NFL Draft 'Sleeper' WR

By Bri Amaranthus5 hours ago
FB21_Cook_Vandy
News

Rams to Visit with Georgia Star RB

By Ram Digest StaffApr 24, 2022
42e21b1757404ea1bf5b639d04071084
News

Rams QB Stafford In Attendance For Historic MLB Moment

By Timm HammApr 24, 2022
akers 1
News

'Not Enough': Rams RB Cam Akers Not Content After Miracle Recovery

By Zach DimmittApr 24, 2022
rams draft
News

Decade of Drafting: 10-Year Look at Rams NFL Draft Value

By Zach DimmittApr 23, 2022
Desean Jackson
News

WR DeSean Jackson Could Return Next Season; Rams Reunion?

By Matt GalatzanApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17464849
News

Rams Brian Allen Played Through 'Partially Torn UCL' Last Season

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 22, 2022
Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Rams LB Reportedly Being Sued Over Explicit Photo

By Timm HammApr 22, 2022