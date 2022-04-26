Bobby Wagner: How Facing Rams 'Like Playing Chess'
Sean McVay is widely considered to be one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, as he consistently has the Rams near the top of several offensive stats lists.
While some will argue he has it easy with the weapons he has to work with in his offensive system, that is simplifying things to a degree that diminishes what McVay brings.
Yes, having a receiver like Cooper Kupp or a quarterback like Matthew Stafford makes life easier for McVay, but he still has to draw up plays and schemes that enable the talented offensive players on the team to succeed.
As a testament to this, newly signed linebacker Bobby Wagner was recently on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed his preparation in the weeks before the Seahawks played the Rams.
"There was one particular game where I was playing the Rams, whenever they motioned the running back out, I knew they weren’t throwing them the ball. And I kind of didn’t really play it because I knew they weren’t going there," Wagner said.
"So the next time we played them, I knew they saw that. So I was like, ‘All right, they’re gonna run a running back screen at some point.’ So that kind of chess moves where it may not happen this game, but it will happen the next game. I remember it, I know they’ve seen it. I’m like, knowing them, I know they’ve seen that."
Now, Wagner will no longer have to play mental chess with McVay and the Rams' offensive staff. This offseason Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million deal to join a talented Rams defense looking to lead the team to a second straight Super Bowl win.
