Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN's FPI Predicts Final Games

ESPN's Football Power Index has predicted the final two weeks of a disappointing season for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record.

The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option.

After a blowout 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos, the Rams have some momentum to finish off a rather disappointing season.

New projections from ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) have the Rams splitting their final two games against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks.

The model predicts the Rams to lose to the Chargers 49-27 on Sunday, giving them their 11th loss. While in the final week, the Rams will bounce back and finish with a 23-16 win over the Seahawks.

A 6-11 record would put the Rams at 12th in the NFC standings and would complete their fall from grace.

A rebuild looks to be on the horizon for L.A. and a tough one at that, as they do not have a first-round pick until 2024.

The Rams will play the Chargers on New Year's Day, Sunday, with kickoff set for 1:25 p.m. (C.T.).

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from S.I. Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.