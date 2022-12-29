Rams' McVay Feels Reinvigorated; Enough to Keep Him Around?

With rumors swirling about his future with the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Sean McVay has said he feels reinvigorated.

From Super Bowl champions to being eliminated from playoff contention within 15 weeks of the season. 2022 has undoubtedly been a disaster scenario for the Los Angeles Rams, as they look to be on the verge of a rebuild without any first-round draft picks.

To make matters potentially even worse, a big cloud looms over the future of star defensive tackle Aaron Donald and even head coach Sean McVay.

Rumors have started to spread about the 36-year-old coach being burnt out from football and looking into a career in broadcasting. Yet, even amidst a season that McVay has described as the "most challenging" of his career, his comments on Wednesday seem to say he may be finding a second wind.

"I think it's about a shift in perspective," McVay said. "It doesn't mean that this doesn't wear on you and when you're so used to being able to have a thought process as it relates to after these two games that we have left in our regular season. ..."

"And the players, like I've said, have been the best influence and inspiration to me because of the consistency at which they've come in, continued to go to work. And what I take as much pride in as anything is I think you're seeing those guys get better. It might not always be reflected in… what a great job those guys did the other day, where a lot of things work out, and they're able to control a game from start to finish."

The wheeling and dealing of draft picks by the general manager Les Snead, made in the name of "winning now," looks to be coming back to bite the Rams, as they have an aging roster that needs retooling.

Even though he is under contract through 2026, McVay may find it easier to "retire" and go into the broadcast booth.

But before any talk of the future, McVay and the Rams will play the Los Angeles Chargers on New Year's Day, Sunday, for the 1:25 p.m. (C.T.) kickoff.

