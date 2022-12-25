Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

DEC 26 SUSPENSION APPEAL INCOMING

The Los Angeles Rams plan to appeal the one-game suspension of offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, per reports from The Athletic Monday.

Following Sunday'a 51-14 blowout win over the Denver Broncos, Aboushi and Broncos defensive lineman Randy Gregory threw punches at one another, resulting in the league announcing that the two of them would be punished with a suspension due to their actions.

Aboushi, who was a fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013, is in his first season with the Rams.

DEC 25 RAMS VS. CHARGERS NO LONGER IN PRIMETIME

The NFL is making some schedule changes for Week 17.

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to face their crosstown rival Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but now, they will play in the late afternoon window in favor of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup.

The Rams are out of playoff contention, while the Ravens and Steelers both have something to play for with two games left in the season.

DEC 24 RAMS INJURY REPORT RELEASED, MULTIPLE STARTERS OUT

The Rams released their Friday injury report ahead of the Christmas day matchup with the Denver Broncos, with multiple starters set to miss the game.

Among the players listed as OUT for Los Angeles, include center Brian Allen, wideout Ben Sjowronek, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Travin Howard, and more.

DEC 15 RAMS WAIVE LINEBACKER TERRELL LEWIS

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Thursday that they waived linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Lewis played in 11 games for the Rams this season - with three starts - but has been dealing with a back injury the past two weeks. Lewis registered 13 tackles, one sack, and three quarterback hurries on the year.

DEC 12 RAMS ADD TO DL DEPTH, CLAIM LARRELL MURCHISON OFF WAIVERS

The Los Angeles Rams have added another body to the defensive line, claiming defensive tackle Larrell Murchison off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

Murchison, 25, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, proceeding to play in 26 games across three seasons, including five starts last year.

On the season, Murchison has seen action in five games, recording two tackles. His last appearance was Dec. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Los Angeles, Murchison will join a defensive line without its premiere player in defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who's missed each of the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

While Murchison surely won't be looked at as a replacement for Donald, it is a prime opportunity for the former NC State star to get extended snaps, starting when the Rams travel to Lambeau Field for a contest against the Green Bay Packers next Monday night.

DEC 8 BAKER MAYFIELD ENTERS GAME VS RAIDERS

The Baker Mayfield experiment in Los Angeles has officially begun, with the former No. 1 pick making his way on the field just 48 hours, and one three and out, after joining the franchise.

And on his first pass, Mayfield completed a 21-yard play-action pass to Van Jefferson.

Mayfield led the Rams to their first score of the game in his debut drive, with Matt Gay knocking through a 55-yard field goal.

DEC 8 BOBBY WAGNER WONT BE CHARGED

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner was seemingly in hot water in recent weeks, following his decision to tackle a fan who rushed the field during the Rams' road trip to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

Following the incident, Wagner was potentially facing criminal charges for tackling the fan, who claimed he was assaulted by the Rams defender.

But now, according to reports from TMZ, that will no longer be the case, after the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges.

"We all know where Bobby's intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner," Rams coach Sean McVay said.

DEC 4 RAMS INACTIVES ANNOUNCED

The already shorthanded Los Angeles Rams, who sent starting quarter Matthew Stafford to injured reserve on Friday, will now be without several key players in their divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

You can see the full list of inactive below, headlined by defensive tackle Aaron Donald:

DT Aaron Donald

DB Troy Hill

LB Terrell Lewis

LB Travin Howard

DL Bobby Evans

WR Lance McCutcheon

DEC 4 DONALD FINED Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been punished by the NFL for his grab of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes facemask in last week's loss to KC.

The NFL has decided that the play by Donald - who is sitting out today's action against the Seahawks with an ankle problem - warrant being fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness.

By the way, amid gossip that Donald might hang 'em up for the year as the Rams are going nowhere, the latest word is that the Rams star, who has five sacks this year, will try to come back after missing just the next two games.

DEC 2 STAFFORD OUT VS SEAHAWKS

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay updated the health of quarterback Matthew Stafford on Friday, noting that he had cleared concussion protocol.

However, Stafford is still set to miss the Rams Sunday matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks, with McVay citing a neck injury as the cause.

Stafford was suffering from both concussion symptoms and neck issues following the team's loss to the Saitns.

NOV 27 ALLEN ROBINSON OUT FOR SEASON

The Los Angeles Rams were already without their top wide receiver option for the remainder of the season when Cooper Kupp was sidelined with an ankle injury, and placed on injured reserve.

Now, they will reportedly be without their No. 2 receiver as well, with veteran pass catcher Allen Robinson set to miss the remainder of the season with a fracture in his foot.

The Rams acquired Robinson this offseason after trading Robert Woods to the Titans.

During his time in LA, Robinson has been inconsistent with Matthew Stafford, thanks in large part to the Rams' major offensive line issues.

Robinson ends the year with 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

NOV 27 PERKINS THROWS FIRST RD

It hasn't been the best day for the Los Angeles Rams or backup quarterback Bryce Perkins, as they trail the Kansas City Chiefs 20-10 in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

However, Perkins did hit a personal milestone in the matchup, throwing his first career touchdown pass, and hitting Van Jefferson in the end zone to cut into the Kansas City lead.

Thus far, Perkins has completed 9 of 15 passes for 74 yards and the score.

NOV 27 ROBINSON, STAFFORD INACTIVE VS CHIEFS

As expected the Los Angeles Rams with be without several key starters for their Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

One key inactive is wideout Allen Robinson, who is missing the game with ankle and foot issues.

The Rams are also without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with concussion and neck issues and has been ruled out since Nov. 23.

Other inactive for the Rams include linebacker Travin Howard and offensive linemen Ty NSekhe and Brian Allen.

NOV 23 STAFFORD OUT

Matthew Stafford will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon due to a concussion protocol that you knew about ... and now, per coach Sean McVay, and a “neck issue'' that will sideline the Rams QB.

McVay said the QB has experienced some numbness in his legs, so the Rams are going with young Bryce Perkins.

The Rams' plan for Stafford moving forward? Amid rumors of retirement thoughts, L.A. will approach this in a day-to-day, week-to-week manner.

NOV 22 TWO PLAYERS WAIVED

The Los Angeles Rams waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and running back Justin Hollins Tuesday, per reports from NFL Network.

Henderson Jr., who was a third-round draft pick by LA in 2019, was seen as the team's rest-of-season starter after the trade uncertainty that surrounded running back Cam Akers.

