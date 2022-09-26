Entering his ninth professional season, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald already has a Hall of Fame resume.

Among the notable achievements on Donald's resume are an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, eight Pro Bowls, and seven All-Pro selections. The 31-year-old checked another key box last season: Super Bowl Champion.

After nearly retiring, Donald ultimately decided to return and help the Rams defend their Super Bowl crown, placing the team above himself as an individual. But in the Rams' 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Donald achieved another big milestone - 100 career sacks.

Always team-centric, Donald revealed that he was entirely unaware of the accomplishment. Why? Because he was focused on the one thing that has captivated his mind from the start - winning.

"I was just playing, didn't think anything of it," Donald said postgame. "Obviously, it's a blessing to accomplish something like that. In the moment, just playing the game and trying to help my team win."

It was only fitting that Donald's sack came against Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, one of the league's most athletic passers. For Donald, who weighs 280 pounds, to be able to chase down Murray, at 207 pounds, is an embodiment of why he's been able to have the success that he has.

When breaking down how the play occurred, Donald shared that Murray simply held onto the ball longer than is ideal.

"He was trying to get it out quick (but) he held it a little long," said Donald. "He tried to run, and I was able to trip him up."

Donald didn't necessarily set out to reach 100 sacks; his mission was to produce to whatever extent was necessary for the Rams to win. Eight years later, Donald has a Super Bowl ring and is viewed as one of the most dominant defensive players of all time.

In other words, mission accomplished - much like Sunday when the clock hit zero.

"It's a blessing," Donald reiterated. "Anytime you accomplish something, it's a blessing. With a win on top, that's the main goal. Go out there, try to be productive, (and) try to help my team win."

Donald's presence and production on the inside of the Rams' defensive line has been franchise-changing, but the past is just that - in the rearview mirror.

Donald and the Rams, standing at 2-1 after three weeks, will look to build towards another playoff run, starting with a Week 4 matchup on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.