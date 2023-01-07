Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, as opposed to some of his teammates, has stayed out of the public eye since his season came to an early close ... and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris joked that it's likely for the best.

The Los Angeles Rams will reach the finish line of their eventful, "incredibly challenging" title-defense season Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks ... and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald won't be on the sideline.

Donald, whose season came to an early end due to a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 12, has largely kept out of the Los Angeles spotlight - as opposed to a pair of fellow injured stars in quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp, who are often seen with teammates during games.

In Stafford's case, he's even adapted a hands-on role with quarterback Baker Mayfield, helping guide him through reads over the microphone during his short-notice Rams debut.

However, it's not to say Donald's being distant for the wrong reasons. According to Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, this is simply who Donald is as a person - and it's "probably best" that he's not on the sidelines considering his competitive nature.

"He doesn't want to be the center of attention a lot of the time," Morris said. "Not to say that Cooper and Matthew Stafford do, but they're more probably ready to do some of those things differently than Aaron. Aaron might get on the field if he's out there, so it’s probably best that he's not.”

Morris revealed that he saw Donald on Wednesday, adding that the 31-year-old is "in good spirits" and "beat (him) up pretty good in the hallway." It was the jovial side of Donald coming out ... which differs from the "quiet, reserved" version that embodies hard work and determination and has fostered seven All-Pro nods.

“Aaron's kind of to himself as we always know," said Morris. "Aaron's no different now than what he is when he is playing. He's usually pretty quiet, he's usually pretty reserved. We brought something out of him different last year when we went on that run, but Aaron's one of those guys who works in silence. He sneaks in the office, he talks with his coaches, he does his deal, he talks with his guys."

Donald's not a rah-rah guy or this outspoken presence; he does his business and provides an incredible model of how professional players should go about their business on and off the field.

And perhaps best of all, Donald doesn't have to be somebody he's not - because who he is has already altered the genetics of the Rams organization from the top down.

“Aaron has an impact on any and everybody that's associated, affiliated, or around the Los Angeles Rams," Morris stated. "His presence is felt when he comes to the building, the ability to want to be around him or to play up to that standard or the standard that's been set in that room, that ‘dawg work’ mentality."

Thus, while Donald likely won't be spotted at Lumen Field on Sunday, the impact he's had in Los Angeles will be present ... and that's just the way he likes it.

The Rams and Seahawks are scheduled to kick off at 1:25 p.m. Pacific.

