Allen Wrench: Slow Start Continues For Rams WR Robinson

Following their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams were not about to rest on their offensive laurels. The defending champs further enhanced their offense with the acquisition of wide receiver Allen Robinson in the offseason.

However, Robinson’s underwhelming start to his Rams’ tenure has done little to justify his $46.5 million price tag.

Through Los Angeles’ first three games, the Penn State product has compiled just 95 receiving yards on nine catches with one touchdown. He has been slow to develop a consistent rhythm with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and thus has fallen below both top wideout Cooper Kupp and the surprising Ben Skowronek on the reliability scale at the position.

Unfortunately for the Rams offense, Robinson’s woes continued into Monday night’s 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. With Stafford expected to quickly establish Los Angeles’ offense and rhythm against a strong Niners defense, the nine-year veteran finished the game with a mere two catches on six targets for only seven yards.

As such, his slow start continues.

It should be noted that the Rams' offensive struggles are not to be laid at Robinson’s feet. Both injury and inconsistent play has plagued L.A.’s offensive line, making life a bit more difficult for Stafford under center.

Still, Robinson was brought into the Rams’ fold to provide much greater production than he has thus far. After standout seasons in 2019 and 2020, he experienced a statistical dip in 2021. However, his 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown through 12 games last season were largely spelled due to poor quarterback play in his final season with the Chicago Bears.

With Stafford under center, as well as a stout supporting cast, Robinson was projected to thrive in coach Sean McVay’s offense. With four games now in the books for 2022, it has yet to occur.

While Robinson is no longer expected to be his team’s top receiver, his productivity must increase for the Rams to realize their full offensive potential. To do so, he must return to the basics of blending his size, sure hands, and route-running ability, which made him one of the top receivers in the NFL in the not-so-distant past.

Though his best days are likely behind him, the 29-year-old may still have a notable amount of fuel left in the tank to accomplish the goal.

Still, the task at hand will not get any easier for Robinson and the Rams as they prepare to host the red-hot Dallas Cowboys for a Week 5 matchup at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

