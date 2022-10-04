NOTEBOOK: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Offensive Line Woes Haunt Rams in 24-9 Loss

The Los Angeles Rams had not beaten the San Francisco 49ers in the regular season since 2018 entering their Week 4 matchup, a monkey they wanted off of their back.s

However, it was evident from the first quarter that Monday night would not be the game where the Rams broke that streak. They struggled throughout the first half to get anything going offensively, trailing 14-6 at halftime after only recording 102 yards of total offense.

The second half was not much better for the Rams offensively, only adding a second field goal and 155 yards of offense in their 24-9 loss. The Rams have several issues to fix, and quickly, if they want to have any chance at repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Now, here are three key takeaways from the Rams' loss to the 49ers.

No offensive line? No offense

Okay, yes. The Rams do have an offensive line. They wouldn't be able to play football without one. Do they have a good one, though? After numerous injuries forced them into a patchwork line against the 49ers, who boast one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, it only got worse.

Center Coleman Shelton, who was already the Rams' backup center, left the game with an ankle injury in the first half. As a result of their patchwork offensive line, the Rams would allow six sacks as the 49ers defense had a field day getting to Stafford in the backfield.

Can't stop Deebo

It is no secret that 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is one of the best at his position in the NFL, especially in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Unfortunately for the Rams, though, they must face Samuel twice a year. In six career games prior to Monday night, Samuel had recorded 32 catches for 440 yards and six touchdowns.

What did he do on Monday? Oh, just a ho-hum performance, recording seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown came on a 57-yard strike in the first half, with 52 yards coming after the catch as he torched the Rams defense. Buckle up, Rams fans, Samuel will be a thorn in the Rams' side for years to come.

Hello, Higbee

The undeniable stars of the Rams offense are the superstar duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp. Their chemistry was on full display again, with Kupp recording 14 receptions for a team-high 122 yards.

However, while Kupp is a cheat code and the focal point of the Rams offense, it helps to have other weapons for Stafford work with. Tight end Tyler Higbee stepped up, targeted 14 times and recording 10 catches for 73 yards. If Higbee can continue to bring in receptions on a high volume of targets, he will prove to be a reliable second weapon for Stafford to work with moving forward.

