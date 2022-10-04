'Déjà Vu': Matthew Stafford's Turnover Woes vs. 49ers Continue in Rams MNF Loss

The Los Angeles Rams likely cared little about their 1-6 record over the last seven meetings with the San Francisco 49ers heading into Monday night's matchup at Levi's Stadium.

After all, that one win came in the NFC Championship last season, sending the Rams to Super Bowl LVI, where they eventually won it all.

But the preseason hype for the Rams (2-2) and quarterback Matthew Stafford have suddenly been on a downward spiral after being trounced by their NFC West rival Niners (2-2) in a 24-9 loss on Monday.

Despite the sluggish play on offense, LA still had a chance to tie the game down 17-9 with under eight minutes to play. But it was Stafford's 57-yard pick-six and eventual fumble later in the quarter that put the finishing touches on San Francisco's win, as he continues to suffer from the turnover bug against a pesky 49ers defense.

Dating back to his first year in LA last season, Stafford, along with a 1-3 record, now has seven turnovers against the 49ers. He's also now in a five-way tie for a league-leading five interceptions after his latest pick.

His pick-six to San Francisco safety Talanoa Hufanga was eerily similar to the one he threw against the Niners last season, as safety Jimmie Ward ran down the same sideline at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Rams coach Sean McVay talked about the interception after the game.

"They were in man coverage. That's not a play you like versus that look," he said. "It was like déjà vu. Same thing happened with (49ers defensive back) Jimmie Ward last year ... it's very frustrating."

Stafford finished Monday with a forgettable stat line. Despite going 32 of 48 passing, he finished with just 254 yards, no touchdown, a pick, and a lost fumble while taking seven sacks behind a beaten-up offensive line.

At least the Rams know that his connection with star receiver Cooper Kupp is alive and well, as he found the Super Bowl MVP for a career-high 14 catches for 122 yards. Stafford also completed 10 passes to tight end Tyler Higbee for 73 yards, both season-high marks.

But these numbers are two forgettable positives in a game that the Rams will need to put behind them quickly on a short week, as things don't get any easier.

The Rams will welcome the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) to SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Led by second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, Dallas boasts an elite defense that has allowed the third-fewest points game (15.5) and is second in the league in sacks (15).

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

