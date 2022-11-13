Rams vs. Cardinals: Live In-Game Updates

The Los Angeles Rams still have an ugly taste in their mouth after a gut-wrenching loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But the Rams have a chance to climb out of the 3-5 hole they've got themselves into, and it starts on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6).

In an NFC West battle that could all but decimate the postseason hopes for whoever fails to come out on top, Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is making sure his team is locked in.

"My main purpose of playing football is to win," Donald said. "I’m going to do everything in my power to motivate the guys around me, try to motivate myself to continue to do that because like I said, we’re still alive.”

On the surface, a win could be in favor of the Rams since Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not suit up due to a hamstring injury. This inserts veteran backup Colt McCoy into the starting role for Arizona.

But LA quarterback Matthew Stafford is out as well due to a concussion. John Wolford is now fixing to get the start in a battle of the backups.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

