Skip to main content

Rams vs. Cardinals: Live In-Game Updates

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams still have an ugly taste in their mouth after a gut-wrenching loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But the Rams have a chance to climb out of the 3-5 hole they've got themselves into, and it starts on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6).

In an NFC West battle that could all but decimate the postseason hopes for whoever fails to come out on top, Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is making sure his team is locked in.

"My main purpose of playing football is to win," Donald said. "I’m going to do everything in my power to motivate the guys around me, try to motivate myself to continue to do that because like I said, we’re still alive.”

On the surface, a win could be in favor of the Rams since Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not suit up due to a hamstring injury. This inserts veteran backup Colt McCoy into the starting role for Arizona.

But LA quarterback Matthew Stafford is out as well due to a concussion. John Wolford is now fixing to get the start in a battle of the backups.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

matthew stafford 2111
Play

Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Cardinals Kyler Murray Both Ruled OUT vs. Cardinals

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Ram Digest Staff
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Have Rams Fallen Out of Odell Beckham Race?

As the Los Angeles Rams sink further into oblivion, Odell Beckham has appeared to have moved on from the idea of a reunion.

By Geoff Magliochetti
ramsey solo
Play

Jalen Ramsey Reveals Rams Plan to Overcome Adversity in 'Different' Season

Despite little going their way through the season's first half, the Los Angeles Rams still have it all to play for - and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey highlighted the ingredients that can help them get back to the playoffs and attempt to defend their Super Bowl crown.

By Daniel Flick

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.