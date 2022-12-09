Rams WATCH: Baker Mayfield Tosses Game-Winning TD in Debut vs. Raiders
Even in the middle of Hollywood, no one could've predicted the movie-like ending that took place Thursday night at SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Las Vegas Raiders.
But on the shoulders of newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield, who the Rams claimed off waivers on Tuesday, LA pulled off a stunner in a 17-16 win over the Raiders.
With no timeouts left, Mayfield led a game-winning 98-yard drive in the closing stages and tossed a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown to receiver Van Jefferson to tie the game at 16-16 with eight seconds left. An extra point from kicker Matt Gay sealed the win right after.
Just two days after arriving in LA, Mayfield finished the game 22 of 35 passing for 230 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
Along with the game's final drive, it was the 17-play, 75-yard drive that he helped lead to bring the Rams within one possession, as running back Cam Akers found the end zone to make it a 16-10 deficit.
Mayfield may have not started the game, but he made sure to finish it off in game-winning style.
Rams Notebook: Baker Mayfield Bakes Raiders In 17-16 Comeback Win
Three key takeaways from the Rams comeback win over the Raiders.
Baker Mayfield Leads Rams to Heroic Comeback Win Over Raiders
Baker Mayfield had an absolutely unforgettable night in his debut with the Los Angeles Rams, leading his team to a come from behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rams Trail Raiders at Halftime, But QB Baker Mayfield Solid in LA Debut
The Los Angeles Rams found a spark on offense in the debut of quarterback Baker Mayfield, but a hungry Las Vegas Raiders offense was the difference in the first half on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
