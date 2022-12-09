Baker Mayfield Leads Rams to Heroic Comeback Win Over Raiders

Raise your hand if you expected the Los Angeles Rams to make a competitive night out of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

Now raise your hand if you had the Rams winning the game.

Still no one? That's what we thought.

It wasn't pretty, and it was far from the ideal way to do it, but the Rams' 17-16 win over Las Vegas was in many ways, a miracle.

Most importantly a win is a win, and Los Angeles' six-game losing streak is over.

Making a team like the Raiders, who have been surging as of late, sweat down the stretch, was impressive enough.

But doing so while playing 99 percent of the game with a quarterback who joined the franchise 48 hours ago, is something else entirely.

72 hours ago, that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, had no idea what his future held.

Now, on Thursday night, he has shown that he is still capable of being a difference-maker in primetime - even with an injury-riddled 3-9 team.

Well, now 4-9.

No, Mayfield didn't put on a No. 1 overall pick display. At least until the final few minutes.

But his 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and one touchdown - which came with only 10 seconds left to play - was just enough to put the Rams over the top.

Of course, the Rams' defense, which held Los Angeles within striking distance for all 60 minutes, deserves credit.

But Mayfield, who less than a week ago was seemingly on his way out of the league entirely, is now a hero for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Following the matchup with the Raiders, the Rams will now get an extended period of time to regroup, as they now wait until Monday Night Football to head North for a matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Rams have lost two of their last three matchups on Monday Night Football.

Kick off is set for 5:15 pacific time.

