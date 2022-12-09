The Los Angeles Rams seemed to be in line to start their fourth quarterback in four weeks for their Thursday night matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

And despite only being with the organization for two days, the newly signed, Baker Mayfield was ready to go.

But after going through warmups during pregame, the Rams have decided to start John Wolford, who was a game-time decision due to an injury.

Either way, this also obviously means that Mayfield has already surpassed Bryce Perkins on the depth chart, putting the future of Perkins in LA into question.

In 67 career games, Mayfield has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 15,438 yards, 98 touchdowns and 62 interceptions. He is 30-35 as a starting quarterback.



Mayfield finished his disappointing tenure with the Panthers after appearing in seven games. He went 1-5 starting under center while throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Mayfield currently ranks last in the NFL in Total QBR after recording a rating of 18.2.

Meanwhile, the Rams offense finally showed life on Sunday in the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, scoring their highest point total since Week 2, and racking up 319 yards of total offense and 20 first downs with Wolford under center.

Last week, Wolford completed 14 of 26 passes for 178 yards and two interceptions.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

