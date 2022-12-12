After coming into 2022 as defending Super Bowl champions, at 4-9, the Los Angeles Rams seem hopelessly out of the playoff race.

The Rams have a very slim chance but would have to run the table and get a lot of help from other teams across the league.

The Seattle Seahawks are doing their part after losing to the Carolina Panthers 30-24. Seattle has to lose out and either the Washington Commanders or New York Giants would have to lose out. Those two teams play each other in Week 15, and the loser of the game must lose all of their remaining games.

While Los Angeles is not mathematically eliminated from the postseason just yet, it would certainly take a miracle.

Perhaps that explains why Sean McVay is electing to stick with Baker Mayfield for the last four games of the regular season.

McVay also acknowledged that John Wolford isn’t fully healthy, and the team wants him to get back to full strength, but it’ll be Mayfield starting over him and Bryce Perkins.

“Baker would give us an opportunity to run a couple of different things that maybe we wouldn’t have been able to present to them defensively otherwise just because of John’s health,” McVay said. “So we want to get him healthy. Bryce is such a pro in every sense of the word and a guy that can bring a lot of different things to the table, but those guys continue to go about their business the right way. We’ll get John healthy and we’ll get a chance to, if he stays healthy, be able to see Baker start and lead the way for the last four games of the season.”

Mayfield provided a much-needed spark for the Rams in Week 14, replacing Wolford just three plays into the game. His debut came just two days after the Rams claimed him off waivers, but he’ll have plenty of time to prepare for his next game.

The Rams don’t play again until next Monday night against the Green Bay Packers, giving him 11 days between game action. McVay is looking forward to getting Mayfield more acclimated to the playbook next week as the Rams prepare for their showdown against Aaron Rodgers.

“I think it’ll be fun,” McVay said of the next four weeks with Mayfield. “I think you just take it a day at a time. It was a quick crash course for him, but we’ll get connected, we’ll start to get a plan together for the Packers and I think we’ll just at least have a little bit more normalcy to a weekly rhythm. It’ll be fun to be able to see what we can do with it for the last quarter of the season.”



Mayfield completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and the game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with just nine seconds left. More importantly, he put an end to the Rams' six-game losing streak.

“I don’t know if you could write it any better than that,” Mayfield said.

While it may not be fair to expect Mayfield to replicate his Week 14 performance, it was undoubtedly exciting to see the Rams moving the ball on offense again.

