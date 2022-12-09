Baker Mayfield 'Not Happy' With Rams' Van Jefferson - 'Until Now'; Why?

The Los Angeles Rams snapped a six-game losing streak in a 17-16 come-from-behind win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. The spark of newly added quarterback Baker Mayfield helped the Rams complete the comeback after being down 16-3 to the Raiders.

Van Jefferson was the happy guy on the receiving end of the game-winner. ... which leads to some good humor about "happiness.''

While Mayfield did not officially go down as the "starter" in Thursday night's game, as John Wolford played the first series before being pulled, Mayfield helped the Rams battle back late in the fourth quarter. The former No. 1 overall pick found Jefferson on a 23-yard game-winning touchdown pass.

The pass to Jefferson capped off a 98-yard drive engineered with no timeouts, ending a crazy week for the former Oklahoma Sooners QB and Heisman winner. Mayfield signed with the team on Tuesday before his debut against the Raiders.

And to Mayfield, his game-winning touchdown pass to Jefferson was a long time coming.

"Van and I go back. Not very happy with Van until now,'' Mayfield said. "I was trying to get him to come to Oklahoma. He wouldn't text or call back."

But, Mayfield added, "He owes me one. And he got me right there."

Mayfield finished off his debut 22 of 35 passing for 230 yards and a touchdown, while Jefferson - who played at Ole Miss and Florida - recorded two receptions for 44 yards as the Rams rallied late to beat the Raiders.

Said Jefferson: "For (Mayfield) to get here and do what he just did just shows what kind of guy he is. I'm glad he's here."

