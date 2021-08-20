Do Rams Have a Glaring Weakness Going Into 2021?

The Rams have made moves to improve their team in 2021. But what remains as their biggest weakness as we approach the start of the regular season?

The Los Angeles Rams had one of the higher-profile offseasons by trading Jared Goff and draft picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. Coach Sean McVay is going all-in to win the Super Bowl in 2021, with the Rams being the host city, holding Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams went 10-6 in the 2020 pandemic regular season, earning a wildcard playoff berth. They beat the Seahawks in the wildcard round before losing to the Packers in the divisional round the following week, 32-18.

Where can the Rams improve in 2021 to aid them in reaching that ultimate home-stadium Super Bowl goal?

Sports Illustrated's national reporter Conor Orr says the weakest part of the Rams roster is currently the linebackers:

Los Angeles Rams INSIDE LINEBACKERS: Brandon Staley was able to mask the Rams’ deficiencies at the position last year and make the unit one of the league’s stoutest against the run. Now that he’s gone, and the rest of the division’s contenders have doubled down on offenses that demand more off-ball linebackers on the field in order to expose them, the challenge rises to the surface once again. With Los Angeles last year, Kenny Young allowed a completion percentage for opposing wide receivers of 82%. Troy Reeder wasn’t much better (76.9%). Ernest Jones has delivered on his promise as a potential draft steal early in camp, calling the defense without headset connectivity to his defensive coordinator in the Rams’ preseason opener, but is his presence enough to prevent opponents, especially those with mobile quarterbacks, from dissecting them on passing mismatches?

Leonard Floyd had maybe his best season in the NFL last season with 10.5 sacks in 16 games played, and he was especially good against the run, with 55 combined tackles including 11 for loss. The Rams then rewarded him this offseason with a four-year, $64 million contract extension.

Micah Kiser played solid football in his first season as a starter inside, with 77 combined tackles and a forced fumble last season. Reeder and Young should improve on their 2020 campaigns and shore up this linebacking crew overall.

If the Rams are going to take the next step towards a home-stadium Super Bowl or even another playoff appearance, they'll have to be at least as good as they were last year, and that's no easy task.

