Rams' Greg Gaines: 'Bobby Wagner Saved Our Lives' Hitting Invader

Better Call Greg?

Greg Gaines is coming to the defense of his teammate, fellow Los Angeles Rams defender Bobby Wagner, as the latter's hit on a field invader continues to stand as one of the most-talked-about moments of the NFL's Week 4 slate. In the midst of the Rams' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Wagner has earned praise for his handling an animal rights activist/protester who entered the playing field during the final stages of second-quarter action. The protestor was carrying a canister spewing pink smoke and was taken down by Wagner with the assistance of Takkarist McKinley.

Even as the protester, attempting to bring attention to a trial involving other activists stealing a pig from a Utah factory farm in 2017, has filed a police report against Wagner (who has not been assessed any charges), Gaines offered one of the biggest accolades yet.

"I was scared for my life, (the protester) could have had a bomb," Gaines said, replying to a since-deleted tweet from an account labeled NFL Rumors. "Bobby Wagner saved our lives."

While Gaines' words are probably the loudest yet, Rams teammates have been far from hesitant to support Wagner's actions. The team is likely looking toward a more conventional means of physicality on the field, as the Dallas Cowboys visit SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon (1:25 p.m. PT, Fox).

One could argue that Wagner might be taking out frustration upon the Rams' struggles in their Super Bowl title defense, but Wagner was more concerned about the safety of those on the field.



"You don't know what that fan (has) or what they don't. We don't know what they're carrying in their pockets, it's whatever that little smoke stuff is," Wagner said of his viral moment. "But (it could be) dangerous. I was frustrated, so I took it out on the fan."

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.