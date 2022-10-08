Skip to main content

Rams' Greg Gaines: 'Bobby Wagner Saved Our Lives' Hitting Invader

Bobby Wagner's Los Angeles Rams teammate Greg Gaines came to his defense for his hit heard around the world on Monday night.

Better Call Greg? 

Greg Gaines is coming to the defense of his teammate, fellow Los Angeles Rams defender Bobby Wagner, as the latter's hit on a field invader continues to stand as one of the most-talked-about moments of the NFL's Week 4 slate. In the midst of the Rams' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Wagner has earned praise for his handling an animal rights activist/protester who entered the playing field during the final stages of second-quarter action. The protestor was carrying a canister spewing pink smoke and was taken down by Wagner with the assistance of Takkarist McKinley. 

Even as the protester, attempting to bring attention to a trial involving other activists stealing a pig from a Utah factory farm in 2017, has filed a police report against Wagner (who has not been assessed any charges), Gaines offered one of the biggest accolades yet.

"I was scared for my life, (the protester) could have had a bomb," Gaines said, replying to a since-deleted tweet from an account labeled NFL Rumors. "Bobby Wagner saved our lives."

While Gaines' words are probably the loudest yet, Rams teammates have been far from hesitant to support Wagner's actions. The team is likely looking toward a more conventional means of physicality on the field, as the Dallas Cowboys visit SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon (1:25 p.m. PT, Fox). 

One could argue that Wagner might be taking out frustration upon the Rams' struggles in their Super Bowl title defense, but Wagner was more concerned about the safety of those on the field.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19165999
Play

Rams vs. Cowboys: Can't 'Stay Away' From Blitzing QB Cooper Rush, Says LB Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner discussed how the Rams defense will approach their blitzes of Cooper Rush.

By Connor Zimmerlee
52D3CA8C-FBBA-435E-B2C0-BA219FD59A4E
Play

Rams Drawing 'Perspective' From Last Season to Avoid Slump, Loss vs. Cowboys

Everyone saw the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, but they weren't without their shortcomings. Learning from these begins against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

By Zach Dimmitt
matthew stafford 21
Play

Rams vs. Cowboys Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The L.A. Rams host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in a game that could be an NFC playoff preview.

By Timm Hamm

"You don't know what that fan (has) or what they don't. We don't know what they're carrying in their pockets, it's whatever that little smoke stuff is," Wagner said of his viral moment. "But (it could be) dangerous. I was frustrated, so I took it out on the fan."

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags 

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

USATSI_19165999
News

Rams vs. Cowboys: Can't 'Stay Away' From Blitzing QB Cooper Rush, Says LB Bobby Wagner

By Connor Zimmerlee
52D3CA8C-FBBA-435E-B2C0-BA219FD59A4E
News

Rams Drawing 'Perspective' From Last Season to Avoid Slump, Loss vs. Cowboys

By Zach Dimmitt
matthew stafford 21
News

Rams vs. Cowboys Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
matthew stafford sean mcvay
News

Rams vs. Cowboys GAMEDAY Preview: Bounce-Back vs. 'Boys?

By Bri Amaranthus
zeke white pants rams
News

Cowboys at Rams: Bobby Wagner Scouts Ezekiel Elliott & Dallas Run Game

By Kevin Tame, Jr
18797751
News

Matthew Stafford ‘Excellent’? Rams Coach Sean McVay Downplays QB Turnovers

By Kevin Tame, Jr
atwell 1
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Why WR Tutu Atwell Was Inactive vs. 49ers

By Daniel Flick
matthew stafford 2
News

Rams QB Stafford Facing Tough Test Against Stifling Cowboys Defense

By Mike D'Abate