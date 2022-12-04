Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had downplayed his reunion with the Seattle Seahawks headed into Sunday's matchup at SoFi Stadium.

But with the way the veteran has been playing, it's clear the meeting against his former team meant more to him than most games. He proved this even further with a crazy interception toward the end of the third quarter on a play that's easier to see than describe.

Before the pick, Wagner had totaled two sacks and five tackles. In the absence of LA defensive superstar Aaron Donald, Wagner has stepped up and then some against his former team. Wagner spent 10 years in Seattle, but said leading up to the game that's he's moved on after being released in March.

“I am a mature man and that happened a long time ago,” Wagner said, via the Orange County Register. “So, I am focused on performing at my best ability against the team that I’m playing this week.

With the addition of Wagner, LA was thought to have added a critical piece toward repeat Super Bowl runs. Instead, the Rams are heading toward an offseason that could see their potential top-five pick land right in the lap of the Detroit Lions after the Matthew Stafford trade.

But regardless of how disappointing the season has been, Wagner is keeping a veteran approach.

“You never really make a game too big or too little,” Wagner said. “You never make like a Monday night game or Tuesday night game bigger or the opponent bigger because then it makes you inconsistent because you’ll get up for one game, but then you won’t get up for the next game. I’m personally just treating this game like it’s a normal game.”

