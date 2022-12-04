Live In-Game Updates: Rams Lead Seahawks 10-7 at Start of 2Q

The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium looking to secure a divisional win while snapping a five-game losing streak.

The Rams are dealing with injuries to stars like Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Allen Robinson II. But linebacker Bobby Wagner is up and healthy for the first game against his former team.

Even though the Rams are far on the outside of postseason contention, Wagner's first meeting against the Seahawks after they released him in March is grabbing some real attention.

But of course, he's brushing it off.

“I am a mature man and that happened a long time ago,” Wagner said, via the Orange County Register. “So, I am focused on performing at my best ability against the team that I’m playing this week.

With the addition of Wagner, LA was thought to have added a critical piece toward repeat Super Bowl runs. Instead, the Rams are heading toward an offseason that could see their potential top-five pick land right in the lap of the Detroit Lions after the Matthew Stafford trade.

But regardless of how disappointing the season has been, Wagner is keeping a veteran approach.

“You never really make a game too big or too little,” Wagner said. “You never make like a Monday night game or Tuesday night game bigger or the opponent bigger because then it makes you inconsistent because you’ll get up for one game, but then you won’t get up for the next game. I’m personally just treating this game like it’s a normal game.”

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

FIRST QUARTER

The Rams got things started with runs of eight and seven yards from running back Cam Akers before quarterback John Wolford found receiver Ben Skowronek for a 22-yard gain on third down.

Wolford then connected with receiver Brandon Powell for gains of nine and 14 yards to get the Rams down to the one-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Akers caps off a productive opening drive with a one-yard plunge into the end zone to give LA an early lead.

Rams 7, Seahawks 0

change of possession

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III started the drive with a 30-yard run before quarterback Geno Smith found Lockett for a 10-yard gain.



TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Lockett showed his big-play ability once again, as he found the end zone on a 36-yard catch.

Rams 7, Seahawks 7

change of possession

Wolford found receiver Tutu Atwell for a 30-yard gain before connecting with Powell again for a 13-yard gain.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: The chunk plays allowed LA to get into field-goal range for Matt Gay, who nailed a 40-yarder to give the Rams the lead.

Rams 10, Seahawks 7

change of possession

The Seahawks went three-and-out after three incompletions.

change of possession

The Rams punted back on the next series even though Akers picked up 20 yards on the ground.

change of possession

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

Smith found tight end Colby Parkinson for a 12-yard gain to open the drive.









