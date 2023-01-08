Rams BREAKING: Sean McVay Future ‘In Limbo’ - Is Coach Quitting?

Coach Sean McVay has leaked to ESPN that his Rams future is “in limbo,” which is simply a marshmallow-soft way of McVay and his circle trying to suggest to the audience that he might want out.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has earned the right to do as he pleases, even as he’s under contract as the through 2026. But at some point, he and the Rams owe it to the fan base to quit speaking “in code” and to simply lay out the facts.

This comes on the heels of ongoing suggestions that after winning a Super Bowl, the television networks will be his next suitors.

Front Office Sports has reported that TV networks could make another run to land the young Rams head coach.

"The [Rams] just had an abysmal year, ..." a source told Front Office Sports. "I would expect networks to call [McVay and gauge his interest again. I'm sure some already have."

A 5-11 record was on the books for the Rams after winning a Super Bowl, and as the old saying goes, "all good things must come to an end."

The Rams look likely to be gearing up for a big rebuild, and one they have to begin without a first-round pick until 2024 due to the blockbuster trades that were made in the name of winning the Lombardi Trophy.

If the rumors of McVay being "tired" and not wanting to endure a rebuild, then there is money to be made in broadcasting.

McVay has earned the right to move as he pleases. Now the Rams travel to Seattle on Sunday to face the Seahawks at 1:25 p.m. (PT) in what could be the last game with McVay as the head coach. … and his “in limbo” is fine.

But Rams fans being “in limbo” is not.

