Rams C Brian Allen Injured vs. Packers; Will He Return?

The Los Angeles Rams continue to get hit with the injury bug to the offensive line.

Los Angeles Rams starting center Brian Allen didn't make it through LA's first offensive series of the game Monday night at the Green Bay Packers before picking up a calf injury. He limped off to the locker room and is questionable to return.

Right guard Coleman Shelton took Allen's place at center on LA's second possession and was quickly called for a penalty

Allen entered Week 16 with a knee injury and was a limited participant in practice leading up to Monday. This calf injury now adds another new ailment to arguably the best offensive lineman left on the Rams' roster.

Offensive line injuries have plagued the Rams all season, but the team has found consistency from that group in recent weeks.

But now after developing some much-needed quarterback-center chemistry with new Rams signal-caller Baker Mayfield, LA will have to find a way to put together some on-the-spot cohesion in order to pull off the prime-time upset at Lambeau.



The Packers added a field goal on their opening drive to take an early 3-0 lead.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

