The Los Angeles Rams travel to Lambeau Field for a Monday night prime time matchup with the Green Bay Packers. With new quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the Rams, L.A. hopes to stay in the win column following an improbable last-second win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday that halted the Rams six-game losing streak.

Mayfield hopes to keep the positive momentum after orchestrating a 98-yard drive to secure the game-winning touchdown vs. the Raiders with ten seconds left. The Rams signed Mayfield only two days before the victory. Meanwhile, the Packers are coming off their bye and have the rest advantage.

While neither team has lived up to expectations this season, their playoff dreams are still (barely) alive. If the Packers win their final four games and finish 9-8 they have a 55 percent chance of making the playoffs. The Rams have a very slim chance but would have to run the table and get a lot of help from other teams across the league.

The Rams' (4-9) season has continued its seemingly uncontrollable tailspin with a depleted roster as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are all on the injured reserve list. Mayfield will start at quarterback and hope to bring life to disappointing season.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8)

ODDS: The Rams are 7.5-point underdogs vs. the Packers.

GAME TIME: Monday, December 19, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

TV/RADIO: ESPN/ABC | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton would consider Southern California as his preferred destination for returning to the sidelines, should he choose to do so.

"He is a TV analyst living in Los Angeles and based on his conversations I've had, if he had his druthers, that is where he would remain in the city of Los Angeles," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said of Payton. "Potentially … if somehow, some way the Rams job or the Chargers job came open, that is certainly something Sean Payton would take a look at."

