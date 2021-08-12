How to Watch: Rams vs. Chargers Preseason Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams will begin their 2021 preseason schedule on Saturday, August 14 at SoFi Stadium. Here is how to watch and listen to their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in an inner-city matchup at SoFi Stadium to begin their respective 2021 preseason schedule.

READ MORE: Rams vs. Chargers: 3 Players to Watch in First Preseason Game

The Rams made a major change at the quarterback position in the offseason by trading for Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. There is "zero chance" he will take a snap in the preseason, as head coach Sean McVay made clear.

“There is zero chance you will ever see Matthew Stafford take a snap in the preseason for the Rams as long as I’m the coach," McVay said. "That will never happen. He is not going to play. That’s why it’s important for us to try to get competitive ‘opps’ against some of these other teams in practice settings."

With Stafford not in line to play and second-string quarterback John Wolford recently having his appendix removed, the Rams are expected to lean on backup quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges more — especially in the preseason opener.

The Chargers will be resting a variety of key players for this matchup, too. This includes franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, who turned heads during his rookie campaign in 2020.

The matchup between the Rams and Chargers will mark the first-ever game played at SoFi Stadium with fans in attendance.

In addition to following along on RamDigest.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Los Angeles Rams Saturday matchup:

Game information: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Current Records: Chargers (0-0) vs. Rams (0-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM (PT)

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

TV/Streaming: KCBS-TV: (Los Angeles and Orange County), NFL Network (National)

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

READ MORE: Rams Podcast: Injuries, Transactions, Preseason