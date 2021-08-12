Rams Podcast: Injuries, Transactions, Preseason

Locked On Rams: Los Angeles Rams QB John Wolford to miss preseason, S Nick Scott and RB Darrell Henderson suffer injuries

The Los Angeles Rams athletic training staff have been busy this training camp.

Notable quarterbacks and running backs are hitting the sideline with injuries and the injury bug has been quite contagious at camp this summer.

On the defensive side of the football, safety Nick Scott suffered an injury in practice and could not put any weight on his leg. In addition, cornerback Darious Williams suffered an ankle injury.

On the offensive side of the ball, second-year wide receiver Van Jefferson missed practice because of COVID-19 protocols, and de facto starting running back Darrell Henderson finished practice Wednesday but suffered a hand injury.

And if it couldn’t get any worse, backup quarterback John Wolford has been held out of recent practices, and will not play in this weekend’s preseason game after getting his appendix removed. Undrafted free agent Bryce Perkins and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges will have a ton of opportunities to impress with more playing time on their plates.

In the front office, the activity fever is also alive and well.

The team parted ways with punter Brandon Wright and safety Jovan Grant. In corresponding moves, the team added offensive tackle Ryan Pope and cornerback Tyler Hall.

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas discusses the latest injuries and transactions as Rams camp draws to a close at UC Irvine.

