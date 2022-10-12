How Rams WR Tutu Atwell Can Provide 'A Spark' For LA Offense

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Rams are struggling mightily on offense through five games this season. While last season they were able to put up points in bunches with relative ease, it is an entirely different story this year.

The Rams have failed to score 20 points in four out of five games this season, which is much different than the offense that nearly 27 points per game just a year ago. With a revolving door along the offensive line due to injuries, the fix to the offense will have to come from the skill weapons.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp have been their usual reliable selves, as well as tight end Tyler Higbee emerging as a reliable second option. However, with the lack of Allen Robinson and a non-existent rushing attack, the Rams lack a true third option on offense.

One potential fix? Second-year receiver Tutu Atwell.

Atwell recorded his first career catch on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, a 54-yard strike from Stafford to move the ball into the red zone. While the Rams settled for a field goal on the drive, McVay was excited for Atwell and what it could mean for the offense moving forward.

"I've been pleased with him. I thought he made a great play, on a great player yesterday, great throw and catch," McVay said. "Definitely provided a spark and need to figure out how to continue to give him more opportunities and we'll see what that looks like."

Of course, one catch doesn't automatically make Atwell the catalyst of all of the Rams' offensive woes. However, his game-breaking speed can be a difference-maker, should Stafford be given enough time to hit him on potential deep shots.

