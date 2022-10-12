Skip to main content

How Rams WR Tutu Atwell Can Provide 'A Spark' For LA Offense

Sean McVay discussed Tutu Atwell's first catch and the impact he can have on the Rams offense.

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Rams are struggling mightily on offense through five games this season. While last season they were able to put up points in bunches with relative ease, it is an entirely different story this year. 

The Rams have failed to score 20 points in four out of five games this season, which is much different than the offense that nearly 27 points per game just a year ago. With a revolving door along the offensive line due to injuries, the fix to the offense will have to come from the skill weapons. 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp have been their usual reliable selves, as well as tight end Tyler Higbee emerging as a reliable second option. However, with the lack of Allen Robinson and a non-existent rushing attack, the Rams lack a true third option on offense. 

One potential fix? Second-year receiver Tutu Atwell. 

Atwell recorded his first career catch on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, a 54-yard strike from Stafford to move the ball into the red zone. While the Rams settled for a field goal on the drive, McVay was excited for Atwell and what it could mean for the offense moving forward. 

"I've been pleased with him. I thought he made a great play, on a great player yesterday, great throw and catch," McVay said. "Definitely provided a spark and need to figure out how to continue to give him more opportunities and we'll see what that looks like."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sean McVay
Play

Rams Fall in NFL Power Rankings

Where do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest NFL Power Rankings?

By Bri Amaranthus
matt-rhule-panthers-fired
Play

Rams Coach Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Panthers' Matt Rhule Firing

The Carolina Panthers relieved coach Matt Rhule of his duties, along with a pair of assistants. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay detailed the challenges that Carolina's coaching decisions will have on his team's game planning in the leadup to their Week 6 matchup.

By Daniel Flick
Snip20221010_34
Play

Rams Coach Sean McVay Addresses 'Challenging' Cowboys Fan Takeover

The Los Angeles Rams had to battle representatives of the Dallas Cowboys both on the field and in the stands on Sunday.

By Geoff Magliochetti

Of course, one catch doesn't automatically make Atwell the catalyst of all of the Rams' offensive woes. However, his game-breaking speed can be a difference-maker, should Stafford be given enough time to hit him on potential deep shots. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay
News

Rams Fall in NFL Power Rankings

By Bri Amaranthus
matt-rhule-panthers-fired
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Panthers' Matt Rhule Firing

By Daniel Flick
Snip20221010_34
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay Addresses 'Challenging' Cowboys Fan Takeover

By Geoff Magliochetti
USATSI_19207749
News

Sean McVay: Rams OL 'Not Good Enough' After Cowboys Loss

By Connor Zimmerlee
stafford 2
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay: QB Matthew Stafford 'Needs More Help'

By Zach Dimmitt
Baker Mayfield
News

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield OUT vs. Rams With Ankle Injury

By Ram Digest Staff
USATSI_19207505
News

NFL BREAKING: Rams’ Next Opponent Coach Fired; Matt Rhule OUT

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_19205925
News

Sluggish Offensive Performance Dooms Rams in Cowboys Loss

By Connor Zimmerlee