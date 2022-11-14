Cooper Kupp Injury 'Didn't Sound Good,' Says Rams Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay kept it brief but didn't sound optimistic when asked about the injury star receiver Cooper Kupp suffered during Sunday's 27-17 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals.

"I don't have anything on Cooper right now," McVay said. "I just know it didn't look good, it didn't sound good ... we'll obviously have further updates later on."

Early in the fourth quarter with the Rams trailing, Kupp fell down next to LA's sideline after a Cardinals defender landed on his lower right leg. Kupp immediately grabbed for his leg as he stayed down on the sideline for a minute or so.

He was seen being helped up and hobbling over to the bench, unable to put any weight on his leg. Once he got seated, Kupp was visibly upset on the sideline before eventually

Kupp had already been struggling with John Wolford at quarterback on Sunday. He had totaled just three catches for -1 yard on five targets. He entered the game fourth in the NFL with 813 receiving yards.

Kupp played in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite fighting through a previous ankle injury. It's unclear if the injury he sustained against Arizona is a similar ailment or a re-injury.

While there's info as of now regarding a recovery timeline or severity of the injury, Kupp's absence would mean additional work for receivers Allen Robinson II and Van Jefferson.

