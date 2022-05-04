Rams WR Cooper Kupp Threw First Pitch Before the Dodgers Game

The Dodgers hosted Rams night on Tuesday as they showed off the Lombardi Trophy.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the Rams have taken the Lombardi Trophy on tour this offseason across Southern California. Their most recent stop came on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted Rams night at Dodger Stadium to honor the Super Bowl champs.

In attendance for the Rams was Nick Scott, Cam Akers and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. The three Rams players showed off the Lombardi Trophy as well as posed for pictures with several Dodgers players prior to the game.

Kupp would also receive the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, as the Super Bowl MVP delivered a strike to Dodger shortstop Trea Turner, who after the pitch, let Kupp know that he was on Turner's fantasy team last season.

It appears the good luck of having Rams players in attendance carried over from Lakers games, as the Dodgers would beat the Giants 3-1. Dodgers starter Julio Urías would pick up the win, tossing six shutout innings with four strikeouts while only allowing four hits.

While Los Angeles will likely always be primarily a Dodgers and Lakers city, there is no denying the continuous rise in popularity for the Rams, which has been spearheaded by guys like Kupp, an easy fan-favorite player.

