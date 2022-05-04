Skip to main content

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Threw First Pitch Before the Dodgers Game

The Dodgers hosted Rams night on Tuesday as they showed off the Lombardi Trophy.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the Rams have taken the Lombardi Trophy on tour this offseason across Southern California. Their most recent stop came on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted Rams night at Dodger Stadium to honor the Super Bowl champs. 

In attendance for the Rams was Nick Scott, Cam Akers and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. The three Rams players showed off the Lombardi Trophy as well as posed for pictures with several Dodgers players prior to the game.

Kupp would also receive the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, as the Super Bowl MVP delivered a strike to Dodger shortstop Trea Turner, who after the pitch, let Kupp know that he was on Turner's fantasy team last season.

It appears the good luck of having Rams players in attendance carried over from Lakers games, as the Dodgers would beat the Giants 3-1. Dodgers starter Julio Urías would pick up the win, tossing six shutout innings with four strikeouts while only allowing four hits. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Watch: Rams Quarterbacks Start Offseason Workouts

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the Rams quarterback room is already back on the field and preparing for a new season.

By Arnav Sharma52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players practice during mini camp held at the practice faciiity at Cal State Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Play

NFL Announces Rams Minicamp Dates

The Los Angeles Rams campaign to defend their Super Bowl title will officially begin on these dates.

By Arnav Sharma3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Matthew Stafford
Play

Post-Draft Betting Odds: Are the Rams Being Disrespected?

Despite being defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams are still not NFC favorites per Las Vegas.

By Arnav SharmaMay 3, 2022
May 3, 2022

While Los Angeles will likely always be primarily a Dodgers and Lakers city, there is no denying the continuous rise in popularity for the Rams, which has been spearheaded by guys like Kupp, an easy fan-favorite player. 

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

USATSI_18198074

Cooper Kupp throws the first pitch on Tuesday night. 

USATSI_18198072

Cooper Kupp

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rams Quarterbacks Start Offseason Workouts

By Arnav Sharma52 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players practice during mini camp held at the practice faciiity at Cal State Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Announces Rams Minicamp Dates

By Arnav Sharma3 hours ago
Matthew Stafford
News

Post-Draft Betting Odds: Are the Rams Being Disrespected?

By Arnav SharmaMay 3, 2022
NFL 5
News

Disrespected: Rams CB Troy Hill Explains Frustration From Browns

By Cole ThompsonMay 2, 2022
B15FE6D1-ACF8-4F46-B8EA-F2051D55C09F
News

Small Peek: How Decobie Durant Caught Rams Eye

By Zach DimmittMay 2, 2022
USATSI_17590465
News

Rams Free Agent Target Tyrann Mathieu Signs With Saints

By Ram Digest StaffMay 2, 2022
474F2CE7-F9C4-44CA-85F5-5B9FA92F4C24
News

NFL Draft 'Quick-Snap' Grades: Do Rams Get Last Laugh?

By Mike FisherMay 2, 2022
A7D8B8CF-2C96-431B-A13E-5BB497CD54D5
News

‘Gold Star’: OG Logan Bruss Was ‘Clear-Cut’ Choice for Rams in NFL Draft

By Zach DimmittMay 1, 2022