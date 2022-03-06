Lakers LeBron James 'Puts On A Show' For Rams QB Matthew Stafford
Whenever a Super Bowl winning Rams team member has attended a Lakers game in the last couple of weeks, it has been good luck for the Lakers.
LeBron James has displayed Herculean efforts each time, leading a comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 16, scoring 15 of his 33 total points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers won in comeback fashion. Immediately after the game, James could be seen embracing Rams superstar Aaron Donald.
Aaron Donald celebrates as LeBron James watches.
Aaron Donald
LeBron and Aaron embrace after the Lakers victory.
Not to be outdone by his Rams teammate, Matthew Stafford was in attendance last night for yet another huge performance by James. Stafford was sitting courtside for the legendary performance, even getting the attention of James himself during the fourth quarter.
"I can't have you in the building and not put on a show," James said in the fourth quarter, having already scored 54 points. James would go on to score 56 in what was effectively a must-win game for the Lakers over the Warriors.
Matthew Stafford was courtside for LeBron James' historic performance on Saturday.
Stafford, who has only been in Los Angeles for one full season now, has earned the respect of not only the city but the stars that call Los Angeles home, including the King himself, LeBron James.
Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay
Matthew Stafford celebrates the Super Bowl win.
Matthew Stafford
