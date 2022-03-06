Skip to main content

Lakers LeBron James 'Puts On A Show' For Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford was courtside for LeBron James' historic performance on Saturday.

Whenever a Super Bowl winning Rams team member has attended a Lakers game in the last couple of weeks, it has been good luck for the Lakers.

LeBron James has displayed Herculean efforts each time, leading a comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 16, scoring 15 of his 33 total points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers won in comeback fashion. Immediately after the game, James could be seen embracing Rams superstar Aaron Donald.

USATSI_17703698

Aaron Donald celebrates as LeBron James watches. 

USATSI_17703699

Aaron Donald

USATSI_17703485

LeBron and Aaron embrace after the Lakers victory.

Not to be outdone by his Rams teammate, Matthew Stafford was in attendance last night for yet another huge performance by James. Stafford was sitting courtside for the legendary performance, even getting the attention of James himself during the fourth quarter. 

"I can't have you in the building and not put on a show," James said in the fourth quarter, having already scored 54 points. James would go on to score 56 in what was effectively a must-win game for the Lakers over the Warriors. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17841602
Play

Lakers LeBron James 'Puts On A Show' For Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford was courtside for LeBron James' historic performance on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee31 seconds ago
31 seconds ago
donald clutch
Play

New Contract for Rams Aaron Donald 'Sooner than Later?'

Donald had been mulling retirement after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI

By Zach Dimmitt49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
USATSI_17251457
Play

Williams Watch: Can Los Angeles Extend No. 2 Cornerback Before Free Agency?

Darious Williams is expected to make top dollar on the free agent market this offseason

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Stafford, who has only been in Los Angeles for one full season now, has earned the respect of not only the city but the stars that call Los Angeles home, including the King himself, LeBron James. 

USATSI_17680109

Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford celebrates the Super Bowl win. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17841602
News

Lakers LeBron James 'Puts On A Show' For Rams QB Matthew Stafford

By Connor Zimmerlee31 seconds ago
donald clutch
News

New Contract for Rams Aaron Donald 'Sooner than Later?'

By Zach Dimmitt49 minutes ago
USATSI_17251457
News

Williams Watch: Can Los Angeles Extend No. 2 Cornerback Before Free Agency?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams And Odell Beckham Have Mutual Interest In Returning

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) is interviewed with his wife Erica Donald and children Jaeda, Aaron Jr., and Aaric, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Combine Compliment: Prospect Says 'Everybody's Favorite Player Should Be Aaron Donald'

By Timm HammMar 5, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

It's 'Aaron Donald Day' In Rams Star's Hometown

By Cole ThompsonMar 4, 2022
USATSI_17682079
News

Sean McVay Speaks on Odell Beckham Jr.'s Future With Rams

By Matt GalatzanMar 4, 2022
Sep 2, 2020; Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Eric Banks (79) participates in drills under supervision of defensive line coach Eric Henderson during training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Eric Henderson Honored by NFL

By Timm HammMar 4, 2022