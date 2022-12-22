Rams DT Aaron Donald Selected to Pro Bowl, But Will He Play?

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald was selected to the Pro Bowl, but will he be healthy enough to play?

Despite not seeing the field since Week 12, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was selected for the Pro Bowl.

Through 11 games, Donald has compiled 49 tackles, five sacks, and 11 quarterback hits. Even with an injury sidelining him for a few weeks, it is hard to argue against Donald's selection.

Donald is one of the most dominant players in the NFL when healthy. But health is the major question.



"Obviously, Aaron's not on I.R.," McVay said Tuesday. "But we are taking it a week at a time, and a lot of that entails, okay, what kind of progress is he making? Where is he at with that progress on the ankle? How's he feeling?"



Donald not currently on the injured reserve could mean the Rams don't intend on shutting him down, but things could change after being eliminated from playoff contention.



Head coach Sean McVay has already ruled out Donald for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos, saying Donald isn't medically cleared. So if Donald does not come back for the Rams, why would he play in the Pro Bowl?

Decisions will be made on what the future holds for Donald, but the Rams will host the Broncos at SoFi stadium on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., once again without their star defensive tackle.

