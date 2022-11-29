The losses keep piling up for the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to their 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, which dropped the defending Super Bowl Champions to 3-8 on the season, they continue to feel the wrath of the injury bug.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has become the latest to join the star-studded list of the Rams’ walking-wounded after sustaining an ankle injury during their Week 12 matchup.

While the exact moment in which he incurred the injury remains unclear, coach Sean McVay revealed on Monday that Donald may be dealing with a high-ankle sprain. The 31-year-old is set to undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury. McVay added that the team has yet to obtain an official update on his status going forward.

Despite his injury, Donald still played 60 defensive snaps on Sunday, logging three tackles and one hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Through 11 games in 2022, the Pittsburgh product has compiled 49 tackles, five sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

In addition to being one of the league’s most fearsome defenders, Donald has been remarkably durable throughout his nine year pro career. The seven-time All Pro has not missed a game since 2017. Though his status has yet to be confirmed, Donald is expected to miss at least some time. In fact, McVay has reportedly not ruled out the possibility of shutting him down for the season.

The Rams have also considered doing the same for quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford missed Week 12 after landing in concussion protocol for a second time this season during a 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Kupp has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury since Nov. 15. Most recently, wide receiver Allen Robinson has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a foot fracture.

Should Donald be sidelined for the Rams’ final stretch, it may lead to some interesting offseason questions. He has been public in his consideration of retirement. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had serious thoughts of hanging up his cleats in the aftermath of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in February.

Despite giving the idea its due consideration, the veteran defender agreed to return to Los Angeles on a three-year, $95 million deal.

Regardless of Donald’s availability, the team will attempt to climb out of last place in the NFC West when they host the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

