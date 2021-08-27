How to Watch: Rams vs. Broncos Preseason Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams will conclude their preseason schedule against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 28 at Empower Field at Mile High. Here is how to watch and listen to their preseason matchup.

In what will be their third and final preseason contest, the Los Angeles Rams will look to achieve its first victory during a road matchup with the Denver Broncos.

READ MORE: Rams Don't Plan on Using QB John Wolford in Final Preseason Game

After a strong performance from quarterback Bryce Perkins in the Rams' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Los Angeles opted to waive Devlin Hodges. Perkins is expected to play the whole game once again with John Wolford ruled out.

The Rams recently made a trade to acquire running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots. Los Angeles used a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick to get the deal done. The move was made after Cam Akers went down with a season-ending Achilles tear prior to training camp.

"That's going to be a complementary backfield," Rams general manager Les Snead said on Wednesday. "What he does bring is this element of make a cut, get north and south and get north and south with some force. The physics that he brings to the table – let's call it a flavor of genre that we felt like complemented our group."

While the Michel trade is an intriguing one to debate, he is not expected to play in the Rams' preseason finale. However, it will be important to see how backup running backs Jake Funk and Xavier Jones perform.

The preseason finale is always an opportunity for players around the NFL to give one last showcase to earn a roster spot. One player to watch is rookie linebacker Chris Garrett, who had a solid outing last week against the Raiders.

In addition to following along on RamDigest.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Rams-Broncos Saturday matchup:

Game information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

Current Preseason Records: Rams (0-2) vs. Broncos (2-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6:05 PM (PT)

Where: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Co.)

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

READ MORE: Rams GM Les Snead Reveals Plan For RB Sony Michel