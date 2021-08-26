Rams GM Les Snead Reveals Plan For RB Sony Michel

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Rams added running back Sony Michel via trade in an effort to stabilize the backfield ahead of the 2021 season.

Ultimately, the Rams and Patriots settled on a deal that sent a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick in exchange for Michel.

With Michel now into the fold, the team's running back group projects as a unit that will feature Darrell Henderson Jr., Xavier Jones and Jake Funk, alongside their newly acquired rusher.

"That's going to be a complementary backfield," Rams general manager Les Snead said on Wednesday. "What he does bring is this element of make a cut, get north and south and get north and south with some force. The physics that he brings to the table – let's call it a flavor of genre that we felt like complemented our group."

With roster cuts approaching and teams needing to get down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 31, some questioned why the Rams wouldn't wait until then in case an intriguing rusher is set free to sign with any team.

"We identified Sony for many reasons," Snead said. "Number one, being his experience – and experience, meaning like a player who has carried the ball in big games and in those big games, where there have been big moments, big drives, big series – is the experience of where he played, how he was coached. So, he was one of those players. If we were going to go the route of experience, he was someone who would definitely eye him from the start."

Snead indicates this move will improve all areas of the running back group. From the higher volume guys such as Michel and Henderson to Jones and Funk, this move allows everyone in the bunch to play in their designed role.

"I think we've definitely seen enough to go, 'Okay, in this take with Jake and Xavier that this is how they can contribute," Snead said. "Let's call it on Sunday night for the Rams. And this is how they might be able to contribute four or five weeks later. So, we've definitely identified that. And again, now it comes in phases and stages."

"This may be a Sunday night against the Bears role. This might be more of a future role. And then all of a sudden, some unforeseen adversity occurs, or attrition and the role just changed and it's a more important role."

Snead speaks to the plan in which the team has for the running backs and how things may open up to an even further extent in the future. It appears the Rams still would like to give each of their rushers opportunities but we'll get a better representation of what exactly that will include once the regular season rolls around.

The Rams will finish their preseason slaon Saturday, August 28 at 6:05 p.m. PT against the Denver Broncos.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.