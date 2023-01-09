Sean McVay Rams Retirement? Don't Cry If It's Over, Smile Because It Happened

Seam McVay's era as coach of the Los Angeles Rams could be in the books ... but for all of the right reasons, his chapter was one to remember.

The Los Angeles Rams' (5-12) disappointing season came to a close Sunday at Lumen Field, falling 19-16 to the Seattle Seahawks (9-8).

And while the loss marked the end of this individual season, it could've also been the final chapter of Rams coach Sean McVay's tenure with the team.

McVay, who turns 37 on Jan. 24, reportedly is "in limbo" as it relates to his coaching future amidst persistent rumors that he could be persuaded to join the broadcast booth.

The idea that McVay could depart the sidelines initially arose following Los Angeles' Super Bowl victory last February, but he opted to stick around for another year - and his contract runs through 2026.

However, after what he's frequently described as an "incredibly challenging" season, McVay seems tired if not burnt out ... and could ultimately choose to step away from the Rams organization.

If this is what McVay decides to do, don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.

Why?

Simply put, McVay was the figure who guided L.A. out of the darkest era in franchise history; a home-run hire who brought the team back to relevance.

He's the kid genius who took the Rams from 4-12 to 11-5 in his first season, bringing them to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years; the offensive guru and quarterback whisperer who took Jared Goff from disastrous rookie on the verge of earning the "bust" tag to Pro Bowler in one year.

He's the aggressive, energetic decision-maker who paired with general manager Les Snead to pursue high-level trade candidates, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

He's the strategist and brains behind the Rams' second Super Bowl, the one who brought them to two of their five appearances in the sport's biggest game; the open-minded, no filter coach who, without hesitation, said "holy hell, I need a couple drinks" after Los Angeles nearly blew a 25-point lead to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this season.

He's the young innovator who's altered perceptions on the hiring process of coaches around the league while producing several of his own and growing an expansive tree.

But most of all, he's Sean McVay - and he's stayed that way from the start. The bright lights of Los Angeles never changed who he was or discouraged him from being himself ... and perhaps that's what was so refreshing about McVay.

Now, the future may hold more of McVay in front of the camera with a microphone in his hand, as opposed to a play sheet. It would be a devastating loss for the Rams, setting the franchise in its own version of "limbo," but provides a chance for McVay to continuing shining while building his life away from the gridiron.

And for that - the wins, the coaching tree, the player development, the golden quotes and the return to relevance - McVay's era in Los Angeles is one to look back on with fond memories.

It might not be over, but if it is - don't cry, smile ... because the Rams are better off as a result of McVay.

