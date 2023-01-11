Alaric Jackson Offers Brutally Honest Assessment of Rams' OL

Alaric Jackson took to Twitter to voice his opinion on how the Rams depth chart should look for the offensive line next season.

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Rams will want to take the 2022 season, throw it in the trash, burn it and forget it ever happened. After all, going from Super Bowl champions to a 5-12 record one year later will do that to you.

Of course, it isn't hard to see why the Rams struggled so mightily this season with the litany of injuries suffered. However, no unit was hit worse with the injury bug than the offensive line.

Within the first six weeks of the season the Rams lost four of their five starters, and set an NFL record with 12 different offensive line combinations in the first 12 weeks of the season.

Alaric Jackson was one of the 13 players who started along the Rams' offensive line, playing both right guard and left tackle. His season was cut short also, as blood clots forced him to miss the last nine games.

While to some it might appear time for the Rams to acquire players to bolster the line, Jackson believes they have the guys in the building and took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the ideal lineup.

In both scenarios Jackson has himself slotted in a starting spot, however in the second scenario it is worth noting that he has Joe Noteboom as a backup. This is notable as Noteboom signed a three-year, $40 million contract this past offseason.

Of course, Jackson himself is under contract through 2023 but he has a base salary of just $940,000 with just $6,668 guaranteed. Moving forward, though, he feels that he deserves at the very least a one-year "prove-it" deal.

While Jackson certainly showed this season that he is worth keeping around and a capable lineman, Noteboom's contract does make the situation a bit more complicated.

However, once the season rolls around, the Rams will hope that whatever five lineman they start are more durable than this year. If not, it will be yet another long season in Los Angeles.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page