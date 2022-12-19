Packers Make Roster Cut Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers have made a notable roster cut hours before their Monday night meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to keep pace in the NFC playoff race on Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Rams.

But ahead of preparing for the freezing temperatures against a Rams team with nothing to lose, the Packers decided to release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday in a surprising late-season move. Watkins will now go to waivers with the hope that another team will place a claim for him.

Watkins, the No. 4 overall pick in 2014 who has battled injuries for most of the season and much of his career, appeared in seven games during his debut season with the Packers this year.

His best game of the season came in a Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears, as Watkins had three catches for 93 yards.

The Rams will continue to focus defensive attention on receivers like rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, veteran Randall Cobb and standout fifth-year pass-catcher Allen Lazard.

The Rams (4-9) and Packers (5-8) kickoff from Lambeau Field at 5:15 p.m. PT.

