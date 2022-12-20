Rams, Baker Mayfield Show Fight Amid Freeze, Trail Packers, Aaron Rodgers at Halftime

The Los Angeles Rams trailed the Green Bay Packers by one score headed into halftime, but showed toughness on both sides despite the freezing conditions.

The Los Angeles Rams had seemingly used up all of their Christmas wishes in a miraculous win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. The sudden addition of quarterback Baker Mayfield was the best present LA coach Sean McVay could ask for in a season full of disappointment.

But after one half at freezing Lambeau Field against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, the Rams will be needing a few more wishes to be granted, as they trailed 10-6 heading into halftime.

Mayfield felt the pass-rush pressure early, as the Packers got home to the newly-acquainted quarterback with a pair of sacks in the first quarter. He finished the half 8 of 14 passing for 74 yards.

Green Bay added a field goal on its first possession of the game to take an early 3-0 lead. The Packers were looking to seize some important first-half momentum, but Rams safety Taylor Rapp stepped up to the plate again after snagging the game-sealing interception over the Raiders.

At the end of the first quarter, Rapp picked off a deep overthrow from Rodgers, which helped spark a nine-play, 53-yard drive for LA that ended with a 33-yard field goal from Rams kicker Matt Gay.

But the Packers had a bruising response, as running back AJ Dillon bullied his way into the end zone for an eight-yard score after receiving six touches on the drive. Green Bay took a 10-3 lead with just under five minutes to play in the half.



The Rams' ensuing drive didn't look promising at first after Mayfield was sacked for the third time, but he found receiver Van Jefferson for a 15-yard gain on 3rd and 13 on the next play.

The drive stalled, but this was all Gay needed to hit a huge 55-yard field goal in the final minute to give LA a much-need three points in what was now a 10-6 game with 46 seconds left.

The Packers will get the ball to begin the third quarter.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

